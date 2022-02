Greg Cantwell glided between the collapsing defenders and toward the rim. The Chaminade senior guard was looking to score the knockout punch against St. John the Baptist with the final minute approaching. As he went high he drew contact, but his aim was true and he came down hollering. When he completed the three-point play the margin was 10 with just 1:04 to play.

HIGH SCHOOL ・ 13 HOURS AGO