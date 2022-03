Louisiana Governor Testifies to U.S. Senate on Examining Shoreline and Riverbank Restoration in the Face of Climate Change. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards testified before the United States Senate Environment and Public Works Committee for a field hearing in Delaware on the importance of coastal restoration in the face of climate change on February 23, 2022. Governor Edwards specifically mentioned state-level efforts to restore Louisiana’s coastline in the aftermath of multiple hurricanes and the ongoing climate crisis.

