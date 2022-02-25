Local roundup: Perry scores 34 points as No. 2 Whalers roll into ECC Div. I semis

New London — Rhodia Perry scored 34 points as second-seeded New London defeated No. 7 Bacon Academy 75-60 in the quarterfinals of the Eastern Connecticut Conference Division I boys' basketball tournament on Thursday night at Conway Gym.

The Whalers (13-7) will face No. 6 East Lyme, a 55-51 winner over No. 3 Norwich Free Academy, in Saturday's 11 a.m. semifinal at Waterford High School.

Perry, who also made four 3-pointers, scored 11 in the second quarter when New London turned a three-point first quarter lead into a 43-28 halftime lead.

Savahn Warren added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Whalers and Kobe Smith finished with nine points.

Quinn Johnson scored 17 points to lead Bacon (8-13) and Elijah Black finished with 12.

In other games:

• Sean O'Connell had 13 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two blocks as No. 4 Waterford edged No. 5 Ledyard, 40-38, in an ECC Division I tournament quarterfinal. Jordan Elci had 10 points and 12 rebounds and Juan Morel had six points, six rebounds and four blocks for Waterford (16-5), which will play top-seeded St. Bernard in Saturday's semifinals at Waterford at 1 p.m.

Caden Whipple scored 14 and Ryan Outlow had nine points for the Colonels (12-9).

• Top-seeded St. Bernard survived a test from No. 8 Fitch, edging the Falcons 59-57 to earn its way in the semifinals. Cedric Similien scored 18 points to lead the Saints (18-3) while Devon Williams added 14 points and Amyre Gray finished with 11. Yaniel Hernandez scored a game-high 21 points for Fitch (8-14) while Jacob Francis added 10.

• Nate Cyr scored all 17 of his points in the first half and added seven rebounds as top-seeded Stonington downed No. 8 Wheeler, 78-31, in an ECC Division II tournament quarterfinal. Sam Montalto had 12 points, six rebounds and two blocks, Cole DeVoe had nine points and four steals and Drew Johnson added six rebounds for the Bears (17-3), who led 44-15 at halftime. Stoningotn, which has won 13 straight, will play No. 5 Killingly in Saturday's semifinals at Plainfield at 1 p.m.

Kyle Kessler made five 3-pointers and scored 19 for the Lions (9-13).

• Yianni Baribeau had 19 points, 12 rebounds and six blocked shots as No. 5 Killingly defeated No. 4 Putnam in the ECC Division II quarterfinals. J.R. Simoneau added 11 points and four assists for Killingly.

Women's basketball

• Amina Wiley shot 15 of 22 from the floor and scored a game-high 34 points with six rebounds, four assists and three steals as third-seeded Mitchell College beat No. 2 Eastern Nazarene 93-84 in a New England Collegiate Conference semifinal. Le'Sandra Turner had 20 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Sam McKenna had 16 points, five steals and four rebounds and Yasmine Santos scored 16 for Mitchell (10-13), which will play at top-seeded New England College in Saturday's final at a time to be announced.

• Springfield Tech used a big third quarter advantage to beat UConn Avery Point 88-66 in a Region XXI tournament semifinal. Springfield Tech outscored the Pointers 30-7 in the third, 30-7. Niantic's Adeline Smith had 26 points and a career-high 24 rebounds along with three blocks, Trinity Angel had 17 points and 11 rebounds and Mystic's Francesca Foster had eight points, five assists and five steals for Avery Point (4-14).

H.S. wrestling

• The CIAC State Open wrestling tournament at the Floyd Little Athletic Center in New Haven, originally scheduled for Friday and Saturday, has been pushed back to Saturday and Sunday due to the impending winter storm forecasted for Friday.

Wrestling will now begin on Saturday at 12:45 p.m., concluding with the championship semifinals and consolation quarterfinals at 7 p.m. The tourney will conclude on Sunday with the consolation finals at 10 a.m., the consolation third and fifth-place finals at 11 a.m., and the championship matches are scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m.

Tickets prices each day will be $10 for adults and $5 for students and senior citizens with children 5-under admitted free. All tickets must be purchased online at https://gofan.co/app/school/CIAC

Men's lacrosse

• Ethan LePain had three goals and four assists as Mitchell beat Massachusetts College of Liberal Arts, 12-9, to win its first game of the season. Aidan Messuri scored four times for Mitchell (1-1) and James Giovanniello two goals and an assist.

H.S. hockey

• East Haven beat the Eastern Connecticut Eagles on Wednesday night, 5-1. Kevin Yang scored, Dylan Relaz had the assist and Cam McCollum had 15 saves for the Eagles (7-11-1).