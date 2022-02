ATLANTA — Larry Lester grew up watching the Kansas City Monarchs at the ballpark near his home in late 1950s and early ‘60s. The Negro leagues had declined by then because of MLB’s racial integration, but their legends were part of his community. Buck O’Neil’s wife, Ora, was one of Lester’s grade-school teachers, and his classmates included Satchel Paige’s children.

MLB ・ 1 DAY AGO