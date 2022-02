The 13-year-old girl, who reportedly had a rare genetic disorder, died Monday morning after complications with COVID-19. The girl’s mother said the young girl had been in and out of the hospital for most of her life, but watching her go through Coronavirus was very hard for the mother to watch her daughter go through. The girl’s doctor reportedly told the mother that her daughter would still be alive if she hadn’t contracted COVID-19.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO