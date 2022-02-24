ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Golden Handcuffs In Business

By Amanda Reaume
Seekingalpha.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article'Golden handcuffs' is a term used to refer to a number of different kinds of financial incentives designed to encourage employees to remain at a company. Golden handcuffs are any type of financial incentive designed by employers to reduce employee turnover by offering benefits to remain on board. These...

seekingalpha.com

Inc.com

Employees Returning to the Office Are Disappointed

In recent research reported by BambooHR, those work-from-home employees who have been asked to return to the company office are disappointed in what they're finding. In a survey of 1,000 adult workers, 37 percent said "they felt worse in the office than even at their lowest point in the pandemic." What were returning employees hoping for and what did they get instead? The responses highlighted three specific expectations:
ECONOMY
Inc.com

DoorDash Is Getting Into the Business of Merchant Cash Advances. Here's the Fine Print

The food delivery business has exploded ever since the pandemic began and restaurants closed for indoor dining. While most, if not all, restaurants are now back open, many customers still choose the safety of their home for their meals. Whatever your preference is as a consumer, restaurants are working to get you their food in the fastest, easiest, and safest way possible. Some restaurants already had traditional delivery services in place, or had already partnered with third-party delivery companies like GrubHub, UberEats, or DoorDash to provide this service. Others had to work quickly to either utilize a third party or hire drivers themselves. While there are pros and cons to each method, and many strong opinions in terms of which is best for small businesses, that is not what I want to focus on. What's important is how widely used these third-party delivery services have become and why that ubiquity plays into whether main street businesses remain viable for the long term.
SMALL BUSINESS
moneytalksnews.com

18 Great Part-Time Jobs for Retirees Who Aren’t Ready to Call It Quits

Editor's Note: This story originally appeared on The Penny Hoarder. You might have left the career you had in the 40-hour-a-week workforce. But now you don’t exactly want to be glued to your couch watching puppy videos. You want to be active, you want to work, and you want to make a little money to support your fun retirement plans.
JOBS
FingerLakes1.com

Social Security: What is your full retirement age?

Millions of Americans will eventually collect Social Security payments. What they know and do leading up to that point is what matters. People can legally start collecting their Social Security benefits at 62. They aren’t entitled to the full benefit until they reach their full retirement age. Social Security:...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Economy
Seekingalpha.com

Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

We are selling a few REITs to invest in better opportunities. Earlier this month, as the market began to slide, we posted a Market Update in which we explained that our plan was to gradually buy the dips in small increments, week after week. This assures us that we will...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

How Can You Get Credit for Paying Rent?

Credit bureaus don't automatically collect information about rent payments but will include this data on your credit reports if they receive it. While building credit by paying rent can take some effort, it is simple to do with rent reporting services and a little help from your landlord. Here's how to get credit for all of those rent payments.
HOUSE RENT

