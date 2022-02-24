Golden Handcuffs In Business

The food delivery business has exploded ever since the pandemic began and restaurants closed for indoor dining. While most, if not all, restaurants are now back open, many customers still choose the safety of their home for their meals. Whatever your preference is as a consumer, restaurants are working to get you their food in the fastest, easiest, and safest way possible. Some restaurants already had traditional delivery services in place, or had already partnered with third-party delivery companies like GrubHub, UberEats, or DoorDash to provide this service. Others had to work quickly to either utilize a third party or hire drivers themselves. While there are pros and cons to each method, and many strong opinions in terms of which is best for small businesses, that is not what I want to focus on. What's important is how widely used these third-party delivery services have become and why that ubiquity plays into whether main street businesses remain viable for the long term.

