ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

This Hellcat Swapped Dodge Dakota Is One Of The Cleanest We’ve Seen

Carscoops
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSmaller trucks are starting to become a lot more popular and brands like Ford and Hyundai are jumping into the market. Though before either the Maverick or the Santa Cruz came along, the Dodge Dakota was a popular small truck and it still has a loyal following. One of its biggest...

www.carscoops.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motorious

Wrecked Dodge Durango Hellcat Resides At Copart

With a limited production run, Dodge’s go-fast three-row crossover, the Durango Hellcat, is a tempting proposition for many. That’s why when one is wrecked and totaled out, people will clamor to bid on the leftovers. Which brings us to this particular Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat which recently appeared on Copart, causing quite the stir.
CARS
Motor1.com

Next-Gen Ford Mustang Convertible Spied For First Time

Just a day after seeing a fresh batch of spy shots of the next-gen Ford Mustang coupe, here is our very first look at the future version of the Mustang Convertible. While it looks similar to the development vehicles in previous photos at first glance, the key differences are noticeable by looking at the camouflage on the roof.
CARS
CarBuzz.com

This Insane 10-Wheel Chevrolet Silverado Has A 1,425-HP V8

Priced at just over $65,000, the F-150 Raptor is one of the most outlandish trucks money can buy. Serious off-roading skills and a 450-horsepower 3.5-liter V6 make the Ford a truly unique proposition for truck lovers. But what if your tastes are a bit more eccentric? If that's the case, specialist car dealer Gateway Classic Cars has just the answer.
BUYING CARS
MotorAuthority

SVE's 750-hp 2022 GMC Syclone arrives to rock you like a hurricane, again

New Jersey-based tuner Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) is giving its 750-hp mid-size pickup truck an encore. The truck is SVE's modern version of the GMC Syclone, based on the current GMC Canyon. SVE launched its Syclone in 2019 with a 455-hp supercharged V-6, then swapped that for a 750-hp supercharged V-8 for 2021. Production was limited to 50 trucks, but SVE now plans to build 50 more for the 2022 model year.
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hellcat#Dodge Dakota#Vehicles#Maverick#Brembo#Boostedmotorsports#Toyo
CarBuzz.com

2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate Is A True Luxury Truck

The 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 was revealed in October last year as it once again tries to steal a piece of the Ford F-150 pie. Ahead of its reveal, GMC described the Sierra Denali Ultimate as the "most advanced and luxurious pickup in its class," a bold statement considering the many capable contenders in this segment. That group includes the all-new Toyota Tundra Capstone, an especially opulent version of the new Tundra. At this year's Chicago Auto Show, we had the chance to see the new Sierra 1500 Denali Ultimate in the flesh, and it made quite an impression.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Chevy Corvette Model Years You Should Never Buy

The Chevy Corvette has continued being a well-liked and stylish muscle car in the modern day, and people are buying new and used Corvettes daily. However, while the Corvette has a long history in the American auto market, not all Corvette model years were the same. Here’s a look at the worst Chevrolet Corvette model years that you should never buy.
CARS
Motorious

1940 Willys Swoopster Is The Perfect Cruising Masterpiece

Without a doubt, this car is one of the greatest automotive creations ever to grace the title of restomod!. The 1940s were an incredible time for the automotive industry because the swooping design mainly focused on the fenders and facia. Many Americans fondly remember time spent behind the wheel of a vintage Ford, Chevy, or Cadillac model. However, a few cars have been reserved for a particular class of obscure vehicles made in that time. Among these cars is a name that most of us have heard only when associated with the classic Jeeps of the 1940s. While those military machines were incredible for their time, we aim to talk about a different car that also sports the title of Willy's masterpiece. This is a 1940 Willys Swoopster!
CARS
gmauthority.com

Beautifully Restored 1971 Chevy Blazer Arizona Auction Bound

The Chevy K5 Blazer debuted as a 1969 model year competitor to the Ford Bronco and International Harvester Scout. The K5 Blazer was larger than either of its competitors, built on a shortened K10 pickup truck frame. Only available with four-wheel drive for 1969, the Blazer was offered with either two- or four-wheel drive beginning with the 1970 model year. The first-generation Chevy K5 Blazer ran from 1969 to 1972.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Hyundai
NewsBreak
Cars
gmauthority.com

Rare 1976 Cadillac Mirage Pickup Sells For $41K

Do you like the Chevy El Camino, but want something with a bit more style and panache? Maybe what you need is a Cadillac Mirage. The Cadillac Mirage was a custom Caddy created by legendary car customizer Gene Winfield and the folks at Traditional Coach Works. From 1975 to 1976, Traditional Coach Works built around two hundred Mirages by cutting and widening the rear section of Cadillac Coupe de Villes, and grafting in a pickup truck bed. While not necessarily endorsed by General Motors, the Mirage was sold exclusively at Cadillac dealers.
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

This American-Made Kia SUV Is Among the Most Dependable SUVs

Kia has been dominating midsize SUV rankings. The South Korean automaker isn’t doing too bad in compact SUV rankings either. This American-made Kia SUV is among the most dependable SUVs on the market, and it’s not the popular Tucson. The Kia Sorento is one of the most dependable...
CARS
Motorious

1966 Oldsmobile Toronado Was The First American FWD Car Since The ‘30s

This insane car was the first of its kind as it combines high horsepower with fwd and classic style. Oldsmobile is an incredibly famous automobile manufacturer in the United States because of its reputation for building outstanding luxury muscle cars in the 1960s and 1970s. These vehicles mainly consisted of the 442, Starfire, and Delmont 88, but one vehicle doesn't get nearly enough attention in modern automotive culture. This incredible muscle car machine was a sleek racing-inspired luxury vehicle with a ton of power provided by a big V8 engine. Without a doubt, these things changed the automotive world when they rolled off the production line. So what is this incredible machine that we're ranting and raving about?
CARS
fordauthority.com

2023 Ford Ranger Will Also Ditch The Traditional Owner’s Manual

When the 2021 Ford F-150 was revealed, it introduced a number of new and innovative features to the long-running best-selling pickup, but one thing was missing – a physical owner’s manual. Ford traded the paper manual for a digitized version in the new F-150 – which saved a literal ton of paper – though the truck does still come with some printed materials. It won’t be alone in FoMoCo’s lineup in that regard either, as the all-new 2023 Ford Ranger will also come with a digital owner’s manual, the automaker has revealed.
CARS
Motorious

1970 Chevelle Has A Massive V8 With Drag Strip Performance

With the power of a 496 ci V8 engine under the hood, you’ll dominate the drag strip in this 1970 Chevelle!. The 1970 Chevrolet Chevelle is possibly one of the most remarkable American cars to ever hit the vast highways of the American road system. In their prime, these cars dominated the drag strip with engines like the 454 and 427 ci V8, which carried the vehicles to quarter-mile times in the low 12-second range for COPO models. However, the car featured here is even more fantastic than a completely stock race-bred Chevelle masterpiece as it sports an insanely powerful V8 engine that spins the rear wheels with ease. Moreover, the condition of this ridiculous muscle car is nearly perfect as it has been given the particular kind of care that only a true automotive enthusiast can provide. Everything from the massive cowl hood to the fast rear tires tells you that the owner of this thing knew what he was doing. This is an impressive car, to say the least, but what exactly makes it so great?
CARS
Motor1.com

Chevy C4 Corvette Lies Under This Cyberpunk-Inspired Coupe

On January 26, Reddit user Scifieartist909 posted a few shots of his amazingly overhauled Chevrolet Corvette C4 in the Cyberpunk subreddit (the sci-fi genre, not the video game). The 'Vette looked so cool, we had to reach out to him and learn more. Darius, the builder, started customizing this 1989...
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe: A Priceless Bucket Collecting Its Own Rust

This rusty and well-lived 1956 Porsche 356A Super Coupe was once the definition of German sports car. This particular relic's current patina looks more like an art piece that could easily slip into a museum. Despite this, auction house Gooding & Company estimates this seemingly worse-for-wear automotive time capsule will collect between $100,000 and $130,000 at Amelia Island in March. But where did it come from?
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

The Chevy Camaro Shock And Steel Package Is Back

Chevrolet was hit hard last year: not only did it suffer from production stoppages, but a ton of its optional packages had to be shelved due to the semiconductor chip shortage. The Chevrolet Camaro had to do without the Shock And Steel Edition package, which followed an earlier global supply issue in October of 2021 that partially cut the supply of the Design Package 1, Design Package 2, and Design Package 3. The good news is that the Shock And Steel Edition package is back, and it's priced at $2,995.
CARS
Truth About Cars

Ford Ranger Raptor Gearing Up for United States

Ford has announced that the Raptor Ranger will become a global model this week, furnishing the relevant specifications while CEO Jim Farley scheduled its arrival in the United States for 2023. While that doesn’t give us specific details for the version that’ll be hitting our market next year, nobody is...
CARS
Portland Tribune

2021 Ford F-150 Raptor: Surprisingly practical Monster Truck

The powerful off-road ready performance truck is remarkably easy to drive every day. In the course of a week I went from driving Ford's smallest and most economical pickup to its biggest and fastest personal truck. The difference between the 2022 Ford Maverick and the 2021 F-150 Raptor is more than size, fuel economy and power. There is a philosophical chasm between them that makes it hard to believe they are produced by the same company. But I'm glad they are because I believe in freedom of choice, even if I am tempted to make the wrong one.
CARS
itechpost.com

Top Reasons To Bring Home the 2022 Ford Maverick Now

Are you looking for a Ford pickup that has impressive fuel economy, is smaller, and is less expensive than an F-150 or a Ranger? Do you need a vehicle with a hybrid power train, convenience features, and respectable payload capacities? You get all these and more with Ford's newest ride, the Ford Maverick 2022.
BUYING CARS

Comments / 0

Community Policy