COVID-19 in Arkansas: Active cases, hospitalizations continue to drop

By Chris Counts
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The Arkansas Department of Health released data Thursday showing the continued fall of active cases and hospitalizations of COVID-19 in Arkansas.

The ADH data also showed 7,500 active cases of the virus reported Thursday, a decrease of 751 from the previous day. There were 571 new cases of the virus, raising the total cases to 817,798 since the pandemic began.

According to the latest figures, there was a decrease of 57 hospitalizations in the last 24 hours to 545. New patients put on ventilators went down by six in the last day, moving that number to 89 while 165 people are in Arkansas intensive care units due to the virus, down by 20 from the prior day.

ACHI sees drop in new COVID-19 cases, says reduced testing, at-home tests threaten accuracy

Health officials reported 49 additional deaths Thursday increasing the number of people who died in Arkansas from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic causes to 10,381.

In the last 24 hours, 1,870 new COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to Arkansans. The number of Arkansans who are fully immunized rose to 1,565,404, with another 370,925 partially immunized.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson discusses Ukraine, COVID-19 in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Gov. Asa Hutchinson held his weekly news briefing Friday morning to discuss rising tensions in Ukraine, the recent ice storm and the COVID-19 response in Arkansas. Hutchinson expressed his support for the county as they strive to protect their independence during the Russian invasion. He added that, moving forward, the United […]
ARKANSAS STATE
#Covid#Adh#Arkansans
Counties with the lowest hospital bed capacity in Arkansas

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the lowest in-patient bed capacity in Arkansas using data from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and vaccination data from Covid Act Now. Counties are ranked by the percent of in-patient hospital beds filled as of Feb. 23, with the percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients serving as a tiebreaker. Hospitalization data was available for about 77% of counties in the U.S. Keep reading to see what hospital capacity looks like in your county.
ARKANSAS STATE
Black History Month: Bentonville business fighting menstruation inequality

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – One Arkansas woman is working to help people who menstruate by providing emergency period packs to business and schools. April Roy started her company, company FemPAQ Inc. in 2018. It’s based in Bentonville. After seeing her mother run her own business, she never thought she would be capable of putting in […]
