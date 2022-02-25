Ukrainian-Americans speak out against Russia’s invasion of their homeland

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) — Residents around Texas are showing their support for Ukraine, and speaking up for all to hear.

Chrystya Geremesz lives in the metroplex but her family is originally from Ukraine, and she still has family there. Wednesday night she called her uncle in western Ukraine just to say hello and that she loved him.

“And just as soon as I hung up, literally probably within 30 seconds, my phone just started blowing up, and I was getting calls and text and then I saw Ukraine was under attack,” said Chrystya Geremesz, founder of the Ukrainian American Society of Texas.

Geremesz hasn’t been able to get back in contact with him since, but has hope her family is OK. Now she is speaking out to educate people about Ukraine and what is going on there.

“This battle is not between Ukraine and Russia. This battle is about democracy vs. dictatorship. This is the ultimate battle between good vs. evil, and I think everyone needs to wake up to that, because what happens in Ukraine will effect us all,” said Geremesz.

Melissa Besk has hosted serval children from Ukraine, and recently was trying to adopt two little girls in orphanages there. She has been in contact with a girl she hosted awhile back through a cell phone she bought for her.

“As of right now, service still works for her. She has explained the port, which the area she is in is near the Black Sea, and for safety sakes I can’t give that city, but that port has already been attacked and bombed,” said Melissa Besk, Ukrainian host family.

Her heart breaks knowing her little girls are there with no one to protect them. Besk has learned that all three girls are being evacuated from their orphanage and she is terrified for them.

“What makes it harder is when they become a ligament body or ligament, you know it’s not just a picture anymore and you know that child, you know their likes and their wants and their favorite foods, and their colors, and knowing they aren’t getting their favorite foods , and they don’t have you there to comfort them,” said Besk. “Right now it’s just a whole period of not knowing.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.