Many Alexandria-Pineville residents and businesses will have options in internet providers

Residents of Alexandria and Pineville will soon have a choice when it comes to internet providers once Vexus Fiber builds it's fiber-optic broadband network in the area.

Construction is expected to begin early next year and Vexus Fiber hopes to connect about 25,000 homes and businesses to its network.

"I anticipate that this project will be about a 24-month project to build everything but that doesn't mean that certain neighborhoods won't have access first," said Jim Gleason, Vexus Fiber CEO at a press conference held Thursday and hosted Louisiana Central and the cities of Alexandria and Pineville.

"We start in a neighborhood-by-neighborhood process and we start activating one at a time. We anticipate we will activate new neighborhoods this fall and be earnest this year in building the network."

The network will be about a $30 million investment which seeks to provide access to all homes and the businesses in the area, said Gleason. In addition to broadband, Vexus Fiber also provides cable TV and telephone service.

Fiber provides faster, better broadband specializing in symmetrical speeds which means Vexus will be able to provide bandwidth both upstream and downstream.

"Most of the broadband providers today have fairly large pipe downstream but small pipe upstream," explained Gleason. "We learned during the pandemic that all of a sudden now, we're originating a lot of video and a lot of data traffic coming upstream out of the business or out of the home."

With online learning, working and entertainment all being done at home during the pandemic, it became apparent that many broadband networks in place today were inadequate, said Gleason.

Vexus Fiber will fund a network that will provide symmetrical multi-gigabit speed internet service that will deliver lightning-fast upload and download speeds that will give residents the bandwidth they need for online activities.

"For Cenla education specifically, it will allow families increased internet speed, relief and reliability where multiple learners are vying for limited connectivity within the same household," said Jimmy Sawtelle, chancellor of Central Louisiana Technical Community College.

"Vexus Fiber’s new offerings will solve existing challenges while providing new and emerging opportunities for our students. CLTCC is excited to be a part of this new era in connectivity."

"Broadband access and infrastructure is a multifaceted issue that our community has to tackle," said Alexandria Mayor Jeff Hall, adding that broadband infrastructure is just as critical as roads and bridges were in the past.

"Our needs are just going to increase as we move down the road and build more infrastructure which is why it is critical that we do everything that we possibly can to increase our local high speed broadband width."

"Fiber-optic gigabit speed internet is a critical part of the city's infrastructure going forward," said Larken Simpson, executive vice president of Louisiana Central.

"One thing that we learned, especially through the pandemic, is that quality, high-speed broadband access is absolutely critical for cities in the U.S.," Gleason said.

Most of the telecommunications companies focus on metropolitan areas and ignore small and medium-sized areas like Alexandria and Pineville. Gleason said Vexus Fiber has carved out a niche for itself by serving these communities.

"This area is the exact type and size of a community that we look for when we are looking for a new area to provide broadband," said Gleason. "And we really focus on smaller and medium size cities largely in Louisiana, Texas and New Mexico."

In Louisiana, they provide service in Hammond, Mandeville, Tangipahoa Parish and St. Tammany Parish. Currently Vexus Fiber is building a broadband fiber-optic network in Lake Charles.

Gleason said that the first part of the process will be network design and engineering on the network in Alexandria and Pineville.

"We've got to literally go to every pole and every alley and every street corner in the town and map that out," he explained. "In some cases it looks like we start the process here today and then you don't know where we went.

"All of that activity happens behind the scenes. The good news is that in this particular project, we've already started that. So that's about a 90-day period of time. We get permits to go on the poles or go in alleys and so that project takes a little bit of time. And then we start construction."

About 50 full-time construction jobs are expected to be produced as they build out the network. After that is completed and a local office is opened, about 25 permanent jobs are expected to be filled.

"We'll have a local general manager here that people can talk to and solve problems and be involved in the community," said Gleason. "We'll have local staff here. Local customer care, technicians - all working out of this area to serve the citizens of this area."

"We really want to grow as Alexandria and Pineville grow," said Gleason, adding that they think they can be the best broadband provider in the area that can bring in new opportunities not only for Vexus Fiber but also the citizens of the area.

"It will also mean a significant advancement from an economic standpoint," said Pineville Chief of Staff Rich Dupree.

"Reliable high speed internet availability is beneficial for quality businesses, education, healthcare, communications, and much, much more," said Simpson.

"Today’s announcement by Vexus Fiber of their expansion to Alexandria and Pineville is a game-changer on many fronts," said Sawtelle. "It will bring dozens of new construction and technology careers, competitively-priced and reliable fiber connectivity, and positively impact the ‘digital divide’."