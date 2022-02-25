ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois County, IN

Local museum hosts classic toy exhibit

By Rhett Baxley
 3 days ago

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local museum is remembering the good ole days with a classic toy exhibit. The Dubois County Museum invites all to come see their new temporary exhibit called Toys and Doll.

The exhibit opened at the museum on Feb. 24. A special play day for mothers and preschoolers, preschool classes, and those young at heart is planned on Feb. 25.

Press is included on the display. Fischer Price phones, Rock ’em Sock ‘Em Robots, Barbie and Ken are some of the vintage toys on display.

Kathy Bachman can be called for more information at (812) 630-8696 if anyone desires to see the items close up.

WEHT/WTVW

Capital hosting mock government youth event

INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – Teenagers will be taking over the capital to participate in a mock government event. Students of the Indiana YMCA Youth and Government (INYaG) program will be participating in the Model Government Conference (MGC) on Feb. 25-27. Students of the INYaG program have spent part of each academic year since 1965 meeting in […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Mayor Winnecke proclaims ‘Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day’

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT)- A McDonalds in Evansville remembered a longtime employee in a very special way today. Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winnecke proclaimed today as “Loraine the McDonalds Lady Day”. Loraine Mauer died at age 98 last year. Many knew her as ‘Miss Loraine’. She worked at the fast food restaurant for nearly 50 years- starting […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Annual training for fire personnel begins in Owensboro

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Fire service personnel are training from February 25 through 27. The 35th annual Bryant Stiles Officers School by the Green River Firefighters Association will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center. The training provides the fire and emergency services an opportunity to train on the latest subjects affecting the national fire […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville church lifts Ukraine in prayer

Evansville, Ind. (WEHT) — As we continue to see heartbreaking images come from Ukraine, one church in Evansville offered the feeling of hope. Encounter Church on Main Street hosted a vigil praying for those in Ukraine. “It’s amazing how God can bring people together in such a difficult time,” said Diana Tkachuk. Diana and Yelena […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Local animal shelter offering low-cost vaccine clinic

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh Humane Society is offering a low-cost vaccine clinic for pets who need their shots! The shelter is offering standard cat and dog vaccinations, basic disease testing such as FELV, FIV, and Heartworm, flea prevention, heartworm prevention, and ID microchipping. The pet clinic event happens on Saturdays, and the shelter […]
PET SERVICES
