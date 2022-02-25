Local museum hosts classic toy exhibit

JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – A local museum is remembering the good ole days with a classic toy exhibit. The Dubois County Museum invites all to come see their new temporary exhibit called Toys and Doll.

The exhibit opened at the museum on Feb. 24. A special play day for mothers and preschoolers, preschool classes, and those young at heart is planned on Feb. 25.

Press is included on the display. Fischer Price phones, Rock ’em Sock ‘Em Robots, Barbie and Ken are some of the vintage toys on display.

Kathy Bachman can be called for more information at (812) 630-8696 if anyone desires to see the items close up.

