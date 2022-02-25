Ongoing bourbon boom fuels ThermalTech Engineering’s growth

Semler operates in a niche market in which it has the only viable alternative to standard tests for peripheral arterial disease. Semler Scientific (SMLR) is a small-cap company. Since 2010, small-caps have underperformed large-caps, due to the rising importance of agglomeration effects in the United States. Semler operates in a unique market with favourable industrial conditions that will allow it to grow and outperform the market, despite its status as a small cap firm. Market pessimism is high and in the last year, the company has lost a third of its market cap. The business’ distribution model, differentiated product and growth opportunities suggest that the company’s undervaluation is an opportunity for investors to buy a business with a wide moat.

