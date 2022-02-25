Fort Smith police use virtual reality for mental health response training

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police officers are using virtual reality to help them respond to mental health calls.

This training helps the officers prepare for people experiencing mental health crises who may be armed with something other than a gun.

The department calls this the next step in its response training which emphasizes the life and dignity of people in their community.

“If we can help this person get the treatment they need, get the help they need, and find some sort of long-term solution for this person, it’s better for everybody. That’s what we’re here for. That’s our job, is to make the community better for everybody,” said Lt. Steven Creek with the Fort Smith Police Department.

The department cited a recent study in Kentucky that shows the training resulted in fewer citizen complaints, use of force incidents, and injuries.

