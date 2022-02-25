ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ukrainian community gathers to protest, pray for loved ones

By Jose Fabian, Zach Boetto
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A massive surge of courage, unity and prayer came from Northern California Thursday night in support of Ukraine.

Members of the Ukrainian community in the Sacramento area turned to prayer and protest as they support their homeland and loved ones, who are in danger. Some gathered at the First Ukrainian Baptist Church in Roseville.

“Really because we are so far all we can do is pray,” said Veronika Tsisun, who attended the service.

Update: 137 killed in Ukraine, new sanctions for Russia

Before the service, hundreds of people showed up at the State Capitol. They said Russia’s attack on Ukraine is a blatant disregard for international law and human life.

“What Putin is doing is terrible,” said Lubow Jowa, president of the Ukrainian Heritage Club of Northern California.

Ukrainian flags were waved at the rally, along with signs calling for peace and an end to the war.

“This is wrong. We are independent. We want our own country now, Putin,” said Andriy Kryshtafovych, a rally attendee.

Many Ukrainian Americans said they were devastated about what has happened already and are nervous for what is to come.

“People are shocked; nobody expected this caliber of action,” said Alex Tovarian, an immigration attorney and activist.

Among much uncertainty, people said they are certain about one thing: They will keep fighting for Ukrainian independence.

About 15,000 native-born Ukrainians call Sacramento County home. Many said they will be watching the news and staying close to their phones, hoping their loved ones make it through the night safely.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.

