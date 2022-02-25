Vineland over Pleasantville - Boys basketball recap

With 3:10 left in the first half on Sunday and Marlboro down two points, senior Zack Molod came off the court with his third foul and slammed his palm on a folding chair. The senior was ready to play a full 32 minutes against Manasquan, but he knew he’d be stuck on the bench for the rest of the second quarter.

MARLBORO TOWNSHIP, NJ ・ 15 HOURS AGO