Daily Memphian columnist, sports writers honored by national association

Geoff Calkins

Drew Hill

Steven Johnson

John Varlas

Four Daily Memphian sports writers have been honored by a national journalism association for their work in 2021.

The columns of Geoff Calkins and stories by Drew Hill, Steven Johnson and John Varlas were named top 10 in their respective categories in judging conducted this week at the Associated Press Sports Editors convention.

The judging panels were made up of sports editors from print and digital organizations across the nation.

Rankings in each category will be announced at a later date.