ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘It’s absolutely insane’: Viral video captures frenzy at North Carolina open house

By Nexstar Media Wire, Sean Cudahy
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zPk5d_0eOWb21J00

RALEIGH, N.C. ( WNCN ) – Realtor Monique Edwards brought her client to view a house in Raleigh, North Carolina’s North Farms area Tuesday evening expecting things might be a bit chaotic.

The 3-bedroom, 3-bath home in question was listed for $260,000 and she knew from experience that in the current housing market demand would be high.

What she saw upon arriving at the Lafferty Court home, though, prompted her to pull out her phone and start recording.

“It’s absolutely insane,” Edwards can be heard saying in the recording. “The line goes all the way (around).”

Here’s why higher home prices are also driving up rent rates

A neighbor, Ann, described the scene a day later.

“It was really chaotic. I couldn’t even walk the dog,” she said. “(People) were double parked in the cul-de-sac. The yard looked like they were having an auction because there were people in the yard.”

No auction, though. Just a house showing in 2022.

For months, Nexstar’s WNCN has reported on a competitive housing market in the Research Triangle, with low inventory fueling high prices. The area gets its moniker from the three prestigious schools located nearby – Duke University, UNC-Chapel Hill and The University of North Carolina.

But Edwards feels some home buyers still do not fully comprehend what will face as they set out to test the market right now.

“I feel like a lot of people don’t know what’s happening,” she said a day later, pointing out that she witnessed buyers touring the home for less than five minutes, then announcing they intended to make an offer on the house.

In the video, Edwards can be heard referring to a “housing crisis.”

Home sells for $1.5 million over asking price in San Francisco Bay Area

She said the “crisis” she was referring to is, specifically, the inventory of what she calls “middle” housing, and the ability of buyers to land a home for under half a million dollars. According to Redfin, the average sale price of a home in Raleigh is currently $375,000, up 22% over last year.

“They have jobs, they have families, they have a good income,” she said. “But that middle housing is where that supply is really, really horrible. We really need to do something about it.”

In the absence of significant changes in the market landscape, though, Edwards hopes her video — now shared thousands of times on social media — serves as a “teachable moment.”

“This is absolutely ridiculous,” she said in the video. “We have got to get control of the housing industry.”

The realtor representing the seller of the home said Wednesday that the house is now under contract within two days of when it was put on the market.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WBTW News13

North Myrtle Beach restaurant boycotting Russian products

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A North Myrtle Beach restaurant has joined a growing movement across the U.S. to boycott Russian-made products as a sign of solitary with Ukraine. In a Facebook post, Buoys on the Boulevard said it will no longer carry Russian-made alcohol products or Russian snow crab. “As a veteran owned […]
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Business
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
State
North Carolina State
Raleigh, NC
Real Estate
Raleigh, NC
Sports
WBTW News13

South Carolina teen playing hoops, nearby driver hit by gunshots

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenager playing basketball with friends and a nearby driver were both hit by gunfire Friday evening in Lancaster, South Carolina, authorities said. Lancaster police responded about 7 p.m. Friday to calls about the incident on Gay Street. A teenager and another person were found with apparent gunshot wounds […]
LANCASTER, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Open House#San Francisco Bay Area#Lafferty Court#Nexstar#Wncn#Duke University#Unc Chapel Hill
WBTW News13

Proposed Horry County charter school would target dropouts

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A public charter school with a mission to help high school dropouts get their degrees could open in Horry County as early as this summer. “This is about giving these kids hope, and there are so many men and women across this country who don’t have hope for their future, […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WBTW News13

NTSB: No distress call made before North Carolina plane crash

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board indicated the plane that crashed off the Carteret County coast with eight people on board did not issue a distress call before the crash. The report indicates the plane, a Pilatus PC-12, was destroyed in the crash just off the Carteret County […]
CARTERET COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Man charged with cruelty to animals, ‘crime against nature’ in North Carolina, deputies say

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was arrested for felony crime against nature in Randolph County. On Dec. 28, the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office received a report about a sexual offense allegedly committed by Justin Edward Ackerman. After an investigation, a warrant was issued for felony crime against nature and felony cruelty to animals. […]
RANDOLPH COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

Fire damages mobile home near Conway; no injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is being assisted by the American Red Cross after a mobile home caught fire early Sunday morning on Landmark Road near Conway, authorities said. Firefighters were dispatched at 12:54 a.m., and no injuries were reported, Horry County Fire Rescue said in a Facebook post. No other information was […]
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County lifts burn ban

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County has lifted their burn ban for unincorporated areas of the county, effective immediately. All open burning in Horry County requires you to contact the South Carolina Forestry Commission at 1-800-986-5404, before the burn is started. More information about open burning in Horry County can be found here.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Masks no longer required on Horry County school buses

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County students and staff members will no longer be required to wear a mask on school buses, the district said Saturday morning in a news release. The district said the policy change announced by the South Carolina Department of Education on Friday is in response to updated guidance from […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Unwanted Apple AirTag tracking reported in SC, how to keep yourself safe

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – An Apple device meant to keep track of personal belongings is raising security concerns after reports of unwanted tracking. The Apple AirTag was introduced last April and is designed to locate easy-to-lose personal belongings like keys and wallets through the iPhone’s Find My app. The tiny piece of technology is meant […]
TECHNOLOGY
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

22K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy