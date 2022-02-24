Palm Springs to drop COVID-19 mask rules, vaccine proof for indoor dining, on Monday

Palm Springs will become the final Coachella Valley city to lift major COVID-19 restrictions on Monday.

The restrictions the city had in place included requirements that masks be worn in indoor businesses and that proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative COVID-19 test be shown to be seated indoors at a restaurant or bar.

Masks, however, will still be required indoors and other city facilities such as the library.

Two weeks ago, the city council voted to give Clifton the authority to make the determination about when to lift the restrictions. They instructed him to make the decision based on data, including two weeks of drops in new cases and a significant drop in hospitalizations.

Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton said Thursday that those metrics had been met and that the restrictions would be dropped on Monday.

Data released by the county on Tuesday showed Palm Springs added 72 cases last week, and four deaths. Overall, the city has had 7,432 confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, and 150 deaths.

Hospitalizations countywide fell to 323 patients on Tuesday, down by 68 since Friday. That included 61 people in intensive care, down by 17.

Mayor Lisa Middleton praised the news.

"I think that's very encouraging news to an awful lot of people," she said.

Palm Springs was the only valley city still requiring face masks indoors and proof of vaccination or negative test for restaurants.

CDC loosens mask guidelines, bases recommendations on community risk

The action came on the eve ofan announcement by the Centers for Disease Control loosening its own guidelines for when and where Americans should wear masks, allowing most to go without face coverings in public indoor spaces.

The new guidelines will use three metrics to tell communities if the risk of COVID-19 to residents is low, medium or high: COVID-19-related hospital admissions, current hospital beds occupied by COVID-19 patients, and new COVID-19 cases.

In communities where there is limited impact on the health care system and low levels of severe disease from COVID-19, the CDC recommends people get vaccinated and boosted, and tested if they're sick, to protect themselves from the virus.

In areas where there is medium impact, those with certain medical conditions should talk to their health care provider about potentially wearing a mask.

For high-risk areas, masks should be worn in indoor public settings, including schools.

Dr. Greta Massetti from the COVID-19 Response Incident Management Team said the CDC will now only recommend universal school masking in communities at the high level.

Americans will still be required to wear face coverings on public transportation until a decision is made closer to March 18, when the federal mandate is set to expire.

CDC Director Rochelle P. Walensky said as the virus continues to circulate in communities, "we must focus our metrics beyond just cases in the community and direct our efforts toward protecting people at high risk for severe illness and preventing COVID-19 from overwhelming our hospitals and our health care system."

Nearly 70% of the U.S. population is in a location with low or medium COVID-19 community levels, with nearly two-third of counties in those areas. A map with community levels from Thursday shows Riverside County as a medium-impacted area.

People can visit www.cdc.gov or call 1-800-CDC-INFO (1-800-232-4636) to find community level and what prevention strategies are recommended.

But the CDC states that people may choose to wear a mask at any time. Fit and filtration are critical, Walensky said, which can include a respirator, such as a N95 or KN95 mask, surgical mask. People with symptoms, a positive test or exposure to someone with COVID-19 should wear a mask.

"None of us know what the future may hold for us and for this virus, and we need to be prepared and we need to be ready for whatever comes next," Walensky said. "We want to give people a break from things like mask wearing when our levels are low, and then have the ability to reach for them again should things get worse in the future."

California dropped its mask mandate for vaccinated people in indoor public spaces on Feb. 16. Unvaccinated people are still mandated to wear them, and masks are required in certain settings, such as health care facilities and public transportation, regardless of vaccination status.

State officials are expected to reassess masking in schools on Monday.

Some counties still had their own rules on masking in place despite the statewide order. Starting Friday, customers who show proof of vaccination in indoor businesses and offices in Los Angeles County will no longer be required to wear masks. Businesses can also choose to keep indoor mask mandates in place.

USA Today contributed to this report.

Paul Albani-Burgio covers breaking news and the City of Palm Springs. Follow him on Twitter at @albaniburgiop and via email at paul.albani-burgio@desertsun.com.

