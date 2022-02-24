Here are Thursday's high school sports results for the Appleton area

CHECK BACK FOR UPDATES

WRESTLING

WIAA STATE INDIVIDUAL TOURNAMENT

MADISON - Kaukauna, Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids had three wrestlers advance to the semifinals in Division 1 after the first day of competition at the Kohl Center.

Lucas Peters (120 pounds), Bryan Winans (126) and Greyson Clark (138) advanced for Kaukauna. Landyn Freeman (106), Preston Spray (113) and Brett Back (145) advanced for Wisconsin Rapids, and Hoyt Blaskowski (138), Ryan Dolezal (160) and Camren Dennee (170) advanced for Marshfield.

Pulaski had two wrestlers qualify for the semifinals, Trenton Gibbons (182) and Mason Wells (220).

Other Division 1 wrestlers from the area to reach the finals include Jacob Herm of Neenah (106), Wyatt Skebba of Hortonville (113), Shane Corrigan of De Pere (120), Jake Stoffel of Appleton North (132), Jacob Ward of Bay Port (145), Karsen Otis of Kimberly (152), Joseph Berens of Wausau West (195), Roman Martell of Oshkosh West (195), Gryffin Jonas of Manitowoc Lincoln (285) and Jaren Rohde of Stevens Point (285).

Preliminaries were held Thursday night in Division 2 and Division 3, with quarterfinal matches in those divisions scheduled for Friday morning starting around 11 a.m.

Semifinal matches in all three divisions will be held at 7 p.m. Friday.

AREA DIVISION 1 SEMIFINALISTS

106: Jacob Herm, Neenah (46-2), Landyn Freeman, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (38-9)

113: Preston Spray, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (49-2), Wyatt Skebba, Hortonville (28-1)

120: Shane Corrigan, De Pere (49-0), Lucas Peters, Kaukauna (46-3)

126: Bryan Winans, Kaukauna (43-4)

132: Jake Stoffel, Appleton North (41-2)

138: Hoyt Blaskowski, Marshfield (39-3), Greyson Clark, Kaukauna (45-1)

145: Brett Back, Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln (49-2), Jacob Ward, Bay Port (42-2)

152: Karsen Otis, Kimberly (40-4)

160: Ryan Dolezal, Marshfield (43-3)

170: Camren Dennee, Marshfield (48-3)

182: Trenton Gibbons, Pulaski (36-5)

195: Joseph Berens, Wausau West (41-3), Roman Martell, Oshkosh West (38-7)

220: Mason Wells, Pulaski (34-2)

285: Gryffin Jonas, Manitowoc Lincoln (43-3), Jaren Rohde, Stevens Point (36-1)

AREA DIVISION 1 QUARTERFINAL RESULTS

106: Jacob Herm, Neenah dec. Liam Neitzel, Hudson 6-5; Landyn Freeman, Wisconsin Rapids pinned Cael Zelinski, Muskego 1:42; Brayten Casey, Menomonie dec. Mycah Beckett, De Pere 4-3.

113: Ben Bast, West Bend West major dec. Ethan Eggert, Pulaski 8-0; Preston Spray, Wisconsin Rapids major dec. Luke Kamish, New Richmond 11-1; Wyatt Skebba, Hortonville major dec. Aiden Slama, Milton 15-1.

120: Shane Corrigan, De Pere tech. fall over Cole Fitzpatrick, La Crosse Logan/Central 15-0; Lucas Peters, Kaukauna dec. Hudson Halter, Waterford 3-1; Chance Suddeth, Stoughton tech. fall over Caleb Dennee, Marshfield 17-2.

126: Nicolar Rivera, Stoughton tech. fall over Tyson Peach, Kimberly 19-4; Bryan Winans, Kaukauna pinned Connor Krueger, Superior 3:02.

132: Jake Stoffel, Appleton North major dec. Kyler Neuberger, Beaver Dam/Wayland 14-1.

138: Hoyt Blaskowski, Marshfield pinned Blake Heal, D.C. Everest 1:25; Greyson Clark, Kaukauna tech. fall over Nate Druckrey, Arrowhead 18-2.

145: Brett Back, Wisconsin Rapids won by injury default over Royce Nilo, Milton 3:42: Cody Goebel, Mukwonago dec. Kale Roth, Stevens Point 8-3; Jacob Ward, Bay Port dec. Brett Skaug, Brookfield East 10-7; Parker Kratochvill, Holmen dec. Gabriel Ramos, Wausau West 7-0.

152: Karsen Otis, Kiimberly major dec. Ben Ott, Nicolet 11-1.

160: Braeden Ott, Nicolet pinned Judah Hammen, Kaukauna :55; Ryan Dolezal, Marshfield dec. Brody Hemauer, DeForest 4-2.

170: Camren Dennee, Marshfield dec. Travis Moore, Union Grove 8-3; Noah Mulvaney, Arrowhead dec. Caden Young, Shawano 12-6.

182: Gavin Kohel, River Falls dec. Ashton Fischer, Wisconsin Rapids 4-1; Trenton Gibbons, Pulaski pinned Michael Alexander, De Pere 5:03.

195: Cole Mirasola, West Bend West pinned Spencer Brewton, Appleton West :34; Joseph Berens, Wausau West pinned Brock Arndt, Appleton North 3:13; Roman Martell, Oshkosh West dec. Brayden Rosenow, Menomonee Falls 3-1.

220: Mason Wells, Pulaski major dec. John Mohr, Pewaukee 14-6.

285: Gryffin Jonas, Manitowoc Lincoln dec. Bryce Fochs, Neenah 3-1; Jaren Rohde, Stevens Point pinned Nolan Vils, Sauk Prairie 2:43.

BOYS BASKETBALL

XAVIER 78, SHAWANO 70

APPLETON - Charlie Pfefferle scored 20 points to lead five Xavier players in double figures in the win.

With the victory, Xavier finishes the regular season 11-3 in the Bay Conference and in a tie with West De Pere for the league title. Xavier is 17-7 overall.

Alex Sherwood added 16 points for Xavier. Carson Hehli, Nate Twombly and Anthony Peters each scored 12.

Shawano was led by Michael Metcalf-Grassman with 16 points. Ethan Schwitzer added 14 and Jacob Landon scored 11.

Shawano 34 36 - 70

Xavier 39 39 - 78

Shawano: Lowney 9, Metcalf-Grassman 16, Landon 11, Reed 6, Schwitzer 14, Van Oss 8, Sipple 2, Carroll 4.

Xavier: Pfefferle 20, Hehli 12, Twombly 12, Sherwood 16, Miller 6, Peters 12. 3-pt: Hehli 3, Twombly 3, Miller 2, Sherwood, Peters. FT: 22-29. Fouls: 10.

NEENAH 78, KAUKAUNA 67

KAUKAUNA - The Rockets outscored the Ghosts by 13 points in the second half to rally for the victory.

With the win, Neenah finishes the regular season 17-1 in the Fox Valley Association and 23-1 overall.

Chevalier Emery Jr. made four 3-pointers and scored 29 points for Neenah, including 22 points in the second half. Carter Thomas made five 3-pointers and had 22 points, and Brady Corso scored 11 for Neenah.

Kaukauna was led by Chris Morgan with 19 points. Amari Allen added 13 points, while Kalon Dvorak and Jon O’Neill each had 11 points.

Neenah 32 46 - 78

Kaukauna 34 33 - 67

Neenah: Emery Jr. 29, Schlomann 2, Corso 11, Paider 7, Jung 7, Thomas 22. 3-pt: Emery Jr. 4, Corso 3, Thomas 5. FT: 16-19. Fouls: 19.

Kaukauna: Allen 13, Dvorak 11, Golden 6, Morgan 19, O’Neill 11, Waldrop 4, Baumgart 3. 3-pt: Dvorak 3, Allen, Golden, Baumgart. FT: 17-21. Fouls: 20.

LITTLE CHUTE 51, WRIGHTSTOWN 38

LITTLE CHUTE - The Mustangs led by 13 points at halftime in the North Eastern Conference win over the Tigers.

Hunter Thiel led Little Chute with 18 points. Charlie VandenBurgt added 10 points.

Wrightstown was led by Keegan Spees with 16 points.

Wrightstown 22 16 - 38

Little Chute 35 16 - 51

Wrightstown: Edinger 4, Leitzke 6, Hermann 4, Riha 2, Cavanaugh 4, Spees 16, Bousley 2. 3-pt: Leitzke 2, Spees 4. FT: 0-1. Fouls: 15.

Little Chute: Engle 6, Dercks 2, Jotel 9, Maronek 1, Bergin 2, Thiel 18, VandenBurgt 10, Bucholz 3. 3-pt: Joten, Bucholz. FT: 13-18. Fouls: 9.

FREEDOM 53, MARINETTE 46

FREEDOM - The Irish led by six points at halftime and maintained the lead for the victory over the Marines.

Blake Kortz led Freedom with 28 points, including 21 in the second half. Jace Midbon added 15 points.

Marinette was led by Jake Sommerfeldt with 12 points and Sam Sommerfeldt with 11.

Marinette 17 29 - 46

Freedom 23 30 - 53

Marinette: S. Sommerfeldt 11, J. Sommerfeldt 12, Polomis 2, Ducane 4, Smerchek 2, Erdman 3, Bizzelle 6, Bailey 6. 3-pt: J. Sommerfeldt 4, S. Sommerfeldt 2, Bizzelle 2, Erdman. FT: 7-9. Fouls: 15.

Freedom: Kortz 28, Midbon 15, Greiner 3, Peterson 7. 3-pt: Kortz 2, Midbon, Greiner, Peterson. FT: 12-16. Fouls: 6.

ST. MARY CATHOLIC 89, HILBERT 68

HILBERT - The Zephyrs led by 24 points at halftime in the Big East win over the Wolves.

Cole Uhlenbrauck made six 3-pointers and scored 23 points for SMC. Danny Griffith added 14 points and Michael Fairweather scored 11.

Hilbert was led by Julian Steffes with 17 points.

St. Mary Catholic 48 41 - 89

Hilbert 24 44 - 68

St. Mary Catholic: Griffith 14, Fairweather 11, Ortscheid 9, Ripley 6, Fields 5, Nackers 10, Uhlenbrauck 23, MacKenzie 7, Groppel 1, Berg 3. 3-pt: Griffith 4, Uhlenbrauck 6, Mackenzie, Fairweather, Ortscheid, Fields, Nackers, Berg.

Hilbert: Steffes 17, VanderVelden 1, Lau 10, VandenWyngaard 13, Schneider 10, Grenzer 1, Koffarnus 9, Stumo 7. 3-pt: Steffes 2, VandenWyngaard, Koffarnus 3.

WITTENBERG-BIRNAMWOOD 78, SHIOCTON 64

WITTENBERG - Simon Schairer scored 26 points to lead the Chargers past the Chiefs.

Ben Wesolowski and Jack Fraaza each added 13 points.

Shiocton was led by Dawson Schmidt with 33 points. Jacob Klitzke added 15 points.

Shiocton 34 30 - 64

Wittenberg-Birnamwood 42 36 - 78

Shiocton: Wilcox 6, Carlson 2, D. Schmidt 33, B. Schmidt 2, Putzer 4, Klitzke 15. 3-pt: D. Schmidt 6, Klitzke 5, Wilcox. FT: 6-7. Fouls: 11.

Wittenberg-Birnamwood: Schmidt 4, Wesolowski 13, Flak 10, J. Fraaza 13, Schairer 26, M. Fraaza 6, Meverden 6. 3-pt: Meverden 2, J. Fraaza, Wesolowski. FT: 5-6. Fouls: 13.

