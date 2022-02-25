Boise Police Department swears in new officers

BOISE — As Kate Pollow stood outside the Boise Police Department in a surge of snowfall, she explained her dedication and work toward graduating from the police academy — an experience she described as “enlightening.”

Seven police academy members graduated into the Boise Police Department on Thursday, starting a new beginning to their lives.

A 22-week course that began in September, the academy trains aspiring officers in a multitude of areas. All recruits endured being shocked by a stun gun, being pepper sprayed, written exams, physical fitness tests, scenario tests and other training materials to be able to raise their right hands and swear to protect the city of Boise.

Pollow joined the department in March of 2019 as a civilian with the Community Service Specialist unit. It only took her two weeks into the job to realize she wanted to do more.

“The smallest stories of getting that bike back to the kid whose bike got stolen on the corner, to the big deal stuff — it was our first or second week where the tragedy happened at the mall, and we were all just trying to take it all in …” Pollow said. “It’s been a whirlwind, and very enlightening, very challenging and incredibly rewarding to be in this position.”

Pollow was the only woman to graduate in her class, something that was not a concern for her.

“We were all there together as one team,” Pollow said.

Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee said that as much as the ceremony was about celebrating the accomplishments of the recruits, it was also about celebrating the support of their loved ones.

“Know that we will do everything we can to honor and cherish them and you do as far as part of your family,” Lee told the audience.

Before the graduating officers were sworn in, a light-hearted video showed the new recruits being shocked, pepper sprayed, and enduring challenging emergency simulations. The graduating officers all laughed together as they watched photos of their swollen eyes being flashed across the screen.

Boise Mayor Lauren McLean congratulated the graduating class, and rose to swear in the seven recruits eagerly awaiting their new jobs.

Some family members’ eyes welled up as they pinned new officers’ badges on their uniforms.

Garrett Miller, a graduating officer, stood hugging his aunt and family as he said, “This feels great.”

“It’s everything. It’s something that you’ve worked hard towards — for me, 10 years,” Miller said.

The department brings in about one or two groups every year from the academy on average, said Det. Mike Miraglia, and each class size is from 12 to 15 individuals.

Boise is unique, he said, because the nature of the community and the citizens Boise has gives way to a stable reputation with the police.

“We are there for that caretaker role, that guardian role,” Miraglia said. “We are going to try to do things in the spirit of the law.”