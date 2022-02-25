ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Recent trends in the development of hydrogel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders

By Qing Li
Nature.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe central nervous system (CNS) controls the acquisition and processing of peripheral information to manage the behaviors of organisms. CNS disorders, including CNS injuries, neurodegenerative diseases, and brain tumors, are devastating and can cause life-long disabilities. Despite the advanced medical interventions in the modern era of biomedical technology, noninvasive therapeutic strategies...

www.nature.com

Comments / 0

Related
Nature.com

The shell shape optimization and fluid"“structure interaction simulation of hose pump in water-fertilizer integrated fertilizer application

As a new type of under-film drip irrigation, water-fertilizer integrated fertilizer application device in Northwest China, the hose pump has achieved excellent results in practical applications, but its pulsation has exhibited some adverse effects on the fertilization process. By analyzing the cause of pulsation and flow characteristics, we proposed a shell optimization method to reduce pulsation. We used a release time deformation curve as the shape curve of the outlet shell of the hose pump. Based on the fluid"“structure interaction analysis, we developed a numerical model of an optimized three roller hose pump and a conventional three roller hose pump for dynamic simulations. The simulation results showed the optimized hose pump flow pressure variation range was reduced by 26.92%, the average fluid flow velocity increased by about 10%, and mass flow rate improved by 8.84% over the conventional hose pump. We tested the optimized hose pump prototype and the conventional hose pump on the test bench. The test results showed that the pulsating pressure variation range of the optimized pump decreased by about 20%, and flow output increased by about 8.63%. These results suggest that shell shape optimization assist in the decrease of flow pulsation and contribute to further hose pump popularization.
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Contrasting assembly mechanisms and drivers of soil rare and abundant bacterial communities in 22-year continuous and non-continuous cropping systems

Despite many studies on the influence of cropping practices on soil microbial community structure, little is known about ecological patterns of rare and abundant microbial communities in response to different tobacco cropping systems. Here, using the high-throughput sequencing technique, we investigated the impacts of two different cropping systems on soil biochemical properties and the microbial community composition of abundant and rare taxa and its driving factors in continuous and rotational tobacco cropping systems in the mountain lands of Yunnan, China. Our results showed that distinct co-occurrence patterns and driving forces for abundant and rare taxa across the different cropping systems. The abundant taxa were mainly constrained by stochastic processes in both cropping systems. In contrast, rare taxa in continuous cropping fields were mainly influenced by environmental perturbation (cropping practice), while governed by deterministic processes under rotational cropping. The Î±-diversity indices of rare taxa tended to be higher than those of the abundant ones in the two cropping systems. Furthermore, the network topologies of rare taxa were more complex than those of the abundant taxa in the two cropping systems. These results highlight that rare taxa rather than abundant ones play important roles in maintaining ecosystem diversity and sustaining the stability of ecosystem functions, especially in continuous cropping systems.
AGRICULTURE
Nature.com

Leveraging the multivalent p53 peptide-MdmX interaction to guide the improvement of small molecule inhibitors

Overexpressed Mdm2 and its 7homolog MdmX impair p53 activity in many cancers. Small molecules mimicking a p53 peptide can effectively inhibit Mdm2 but not MdmX. Here, we show a strategy for improving lead compounds for Mdm2 and MdmX inhibition based on the multivalency of the p53 peptide. Crystal structures of MdmX complexed with nutlin-3a, a strong Mdm2 inhibitor but a weak one for MdmX, reveal that nutlin-3a fits into the ligand binding pocket of MdmX mimicking the p53 peptide. However, due to distinct flexibility around the MdmX ligand binding pocket, the structures are missing many important intermolecular interactions that exist in the MdmX/p53 peptide and Mdm2/nultin-3a complexes. By targeting these flexible regions, we identify allosteric and additive fragments that enhance the binding affinity of nutlin-3a for MdmX, leading to potent Mdm2/MdmX inhibitors with anticancer activity. Our work provides a practical approach to drug design for signal transduction therapy.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Research#Cancer Cell#Stem Cell#Brain Cell#Cns#Neurotraumas
Nature.com

Functional network connectivity imprint in febrile seizures

Complex febrile seizures (CFS), a subset of paediatric febrile seizures (FS), have been studied for their prognosis, epileptogenic potential and neurocognitive outcome. We evaluated their functional connectivity differences with simple febrile seizures (SFS) in children with recent-onset FS. Resting-state fMRI (rs-fMRI) datasets of 24 children with recently diagnosed FS (SFS-n"‰="‰11; CFS-n"‰="‰13) were analysed. Functional connectivity (FC) was estimated using time series correlation of seed region"“to-whole-brain-voxels and network topology was assessed using graph theory measures. Regional connectivity differences were correlated with clinical characteristics (FDR corrected p"‰<"‰0.05). CFS patients demonstrated increased FC of the bilateral middle temporal pole (MTP), and bilateral thalami when compared to SFS. Network topology study revealed increased clustering coefficient and decreased participation coefficient in basal ganglia and thalamus suggesting an inefficient-unbalanced network topology in patients with CFS. The number of seizure recurrences negatively correlated with the integration of Left Thalamus (r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.58) and FC of Left MTP to 'Right Supplementary Motor and left Precentral' gyrus (r"‰="‰âˆ’Â 0.53). The FC of Right MTP to Left Amygdala, Putamen, Parahippocampal, and Orbital Frontal Cortex (r"‰="‰0.61) and FC of Left Thalamus to left Putamen, Pallidum, Caudate, Thalamus Hippocampus and Insula (r 0.55) showed a positive correlation to the duration of the longest seizure. The findings of the current study report altered connectivity in children with CFS proportional to the seizure recurrence and duration. Regardless of the causal/consequential nature, such observations demonstrate the imprint of these disease-defining variables of febrile seizures on the developing brain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Warming, increase in precipitation, and irrigation enhance greening in High Mountain Asia

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 43 (2022) Cite this article. High-Mountain Asia exhibits one of the highest increases in vegetation greenness on Earth, subsequently influencing the exchange of water and energy between the land surface and the atmosphere. Given the strong interactions between the hydrosphere, the biosphere, and the cryosphere, understanding the drivers of greening in this highly complex region with significant land cover heterogeneity is essential to assess the changes in the regional water budget. Here, we perform a holistic multivariate remote sensing analysis to simultaneously examine the primary components of the terrestrial water cycle from 2003 to 2020 and decipher the principal drivers of greening in High-Mountain Asia. We identified three drivers of greening: (1) precipitation drives greening in mid and low elevation areas covered by evergreen and mixed forests (e.g., Irrawaddy basin), (2) decreases in snow enhance greening in most of the hydrologic basins, and (3) irrigation induces greening in irrigated lands (Ganges"“Brahmaputra and Indus).
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Intra-topic latency as an automated behavioral marker of treatment response in autism spectrum disorder

Data science advances in behavioral signal processing and machine learning hold the promise to automatically quantify clinically meaningful behaviors that can be applied to a large amount of data. The objective of this study was to identify an automated behavioral marker of treatment response in social communication in children with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). First, using an automated computational method, we successfully derived the amount of time it took for a child with ASD and an adult social partner (N pairs"‰="‰210) to respond to each other while they were engaged in conversation bits ("latency") using recordings of brief, natural social interactions. Then, we measured changes in latency at pre- and post-interventions. Children with ASD who were receiving interventions showed significantly larger reduction in latency compared to those who were not receiving interventions. There was also a significant group difference in the changes in latency for adult social partners. Results suggest that the automated measure of latency derived from natural social interactions is a scalable and objective method to quantify treatment response in children with ASD.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Google
Nature.com

miR-204-5p is sponged by TUG1 to aggravate neuron damage induced by focal cerebral ischemia and reperfusion injury through upregulating COX2

Studies have reported that miR-204-5p is involved in multiple biological processes. However, little is known about the expression and mechanism of miR-204-5p in cerebral ischemia and reperfusion injury. This study found that miR-204-5p expression was significantly downregulated in the blood of patients with ischemic stroke, MCAO/R rat brains, and OGD/R neurons. Overexpression of miR-204-5p markedly reduced infarct volume and neurological impairment and alleviated the inflammatory response in vivo. miR-204-5p promoted neuronal viability and reduced apoptotic cells in vitro. Mechanically, miR-204-5p was negatively regulated by the expression lncRNA TUG1 upstream and down-regulated COX2 expression downstream. Therefore, the TUG1/miR-204-5p/COX2 axis was involved in ischemia and reperfusion-induced neuronal damage. This finding may provide a novel strategy for the treatment of cerebral ischemia and reperfusion injury.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Full-length transcriptome analysis of multiple organs and identification of adaptive genes and pathways in Mikania micrantha

Mikania micrantha is a notorious invasive weed that has caused huge economic loss and negative ecological consequences in invaded areas. This species can adapt well to invasive environments with various stress factors. The identification of gene families and functional pathways related to environmental adaptability is lack in M. micrantha at the multi-organ full-length transcriptome level. In this study, we sequenced the transcriptomes of five M. micrantha organs using PacBio single-molecule real-time sequencing and Illumina RNA sequencing technologies. Based on the transcriptome data, full-length transcripts were captured and gene expression patterns among the five organs were analyzed. KEGG enrichment analysis of genes with higher expression indicated their special roles in environmental stress response and adversity adaptation in the various five organs. The gene families and pathways related to biotic and abiotic factors, including terpene synthases, glutathione S-transferases, antioxidant defense system, and terpenoid biosynthesis pathway, were characterized. The expression levels of most differentially expressed genes in the antioxidant defense system and terpenoid biosynthesis pathway were higher in root, stem, and leaf than in the other two organs, suggesting that root, stem, and leaf have strong ability to respond to adverse stresses and form the important organs of terpenoid synthesis and accumulation. Additionally, a large number of transcription factors and alternative splicing events were predicted. This study provides a comprehensive transcriptome resource for M. micrantha, and our findings facilitate further research on the adaptive evolution and functional genomics of this species.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Correction: LRG1 as a novel therapeutic target in eye disease

Correction to: Eye https://doi.org/10.1038/s41433-021-01807-4, published online 05 January 2022. In the first published version of this article, the corresponding author was listed incorrectly. The corresponding author is only Giulia De Rossi, e-mail: giulia.derossi@ucl.ac.uk. The original article has been corrected. Author information. Author notes. Giulia De Rossi,Â Marlene E. Da Vitoria...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Methane transformation by photocatalysis

Methane hydrate and shale gas are predicted to have substantial reserves, far beyond the sum of other fossil fuels. Using methane instead of crude oil as a building block is, thus, a very attractive strategy for synthesizing valuable chemicals. Because methane is so inert, its direct conversion needs a high activation energy and typically requires harsh reaction conditions or strong oxidants. Photocatalysis, which employs photons operated under very mild conditions, is a promising technology to reduce the thermodynamic barrier in direct methane conversion and to avoid the common issues of overoxidation and catalyst deactivation. In this Review, we cover the development of photocatalysts and co-catalysts, including the use of inorganic materials and polymeric semiconductors, and explain how the use of batch or flow reaction systems affects the reaction kinetics and product selectivity. We also discuss efforts to understand the underlying reaction mechanisms from both a photophysical and a chemical perspective. Finally, we present our view of the challenges facing this field and suggest potential solutions.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Nature.com

The assessment of smart city information security risk in China based on zGT2FSs and IAA method

The continuous expansion of the construction scale of smart city has reconstructed the urban information pattern. How to maintain the stability of information security while giving full play to the role of information sharing is a practical problem that must be solved for the sustainable development of smart city. Based on the information ecology theory, this paper construct the smart city information security risk evaluation system from six aspects. Then, zGT2FSs is established based on type-2 fuzzy set theory and IAA method, which fully considers the internal and external uncertainty of expert decision-making. According to the calculation results, the key influencing factors of information security risk of smart city are analyzed to provide suggestions and guidance for the formulation of information security control in the process of smart city construction in China.
CHINA
Nature.com

Author Correction: Comparative metabolomics study on therapeutic mechanism of electro-acupuncture and moxibustion on rats with chronic atrophic gastritis (CAG)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-017-13195-5, published online 30 October 2017. This Article contains an error in the legend of FigureÂ 1. "Histological examination of gastric mucosa from six groups. (AÂ and a, the control rats;Â BÂ and b, the CAG rats;Â CÂ and c, CAG rats with electro-acupuncture treatment on the stomach meridian acupoints;Â DÂ and d, CAG rats with electro-acupuncture treatment on the stomach meridian acupoints;Â EÂ and e, CAG rats with moxibustion treatment on the stomach meridian acupoints;Â FÂ and f, CAG rats with moxibustion on non-acupoints). Scale bars represent 2 Î¼m for the top row and 0.5 Î¼m for the bottom row."
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neuronal"“glial communication perturbations in murine SOD1 spinal cord

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is an incurable disease characterized by proteinaceous aggregate accumulation and neuroinflammation culminating in rapidly progressive lower and upper motor neuron death. To interrogate cell-intrinsic and inter-cell type perturbations in ALS, single-nucleus RNA sequencing was performed on the lumbar spinal cord in the murine ALS model SOD1G93A transgenic and littermate control mice at peri-symptomatic onset stage of disease, age 90 days. This work uncovered perturbed tripartite synapse functions, complement activation and metabolic stress in the affected spinal cord; processes evidenced by cell death and proteolytic stress-associated gene sets. Concomitantly, these pro-damage events in the spinal cord co-existed with dysregulated reparative mechanisms. This work provides a resource of cell-specific niches in the ALS spinal cord and asserts that interwoven dysfunctional neuronal-glial communications mediating neurodegeneration are underway prior to overt disease manifestation and are recapitulated, in part, in the human post-mortem ALS spinal cord.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

A comparison of approaches to improve worst-case predictive model performance over patient subpopulations

Predictive models for clinical outcomes that are accurate on average in a patient population may underperform drastically for some subpopulations, potentially introducing or reinforcing inequities in care access and quality. Model training approaches that aim to maximize worst-case model performance across subpopulations, such as distributionally robust optimization (DRO), attempt to address this problem without introducing additional harms. We conduct a large-scale empirical study of DRO and several variations of standard learning procedures to identify approaches for model development and selection that consistently improve disaggregated and worst-case performance over subpopulations compared to standard approaches for learning predictive models from electronic health records data. In the course of our evaluation, we introduce an extension to DRO approaches that allows for specification of the metric used to assess worst-case performance. We conduct the analysis for models that predict in-hospital mortality, prolonged length of stay, and 30-day readmission for inpatient admissions, and predict in-hospital mortality using intensive care data. We find that, with relatively few exceptions, no approach performs better, for each patient subpopulation examined, than standard learning procedures using the entire training dataset. These results imply that when it is of interest to improve model performance for patient subpopulations beyond what can be achieved with standard practices, it may be necessary to do so via data collection techniques that increase the effective sample size or reduce the level of noise in the prediction problem.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Networked computing systems for bio-diversity and environmental preservation

Computing platforms have a high water footprint that poses threat to biodiversity preservation. The high water footprint reduces water availability for habitat preservation. Hence, approaches that reduce the water footprint are needful. The presented research proposes an approach that reduces the need for water in future computing platforms. It proposes a hybrid computing platform that comprises terrestrial and non-terrestrial computing platforms. The performance benefit of using hybrid computing platforms is evaluated using the novel water potential metric. The water potential (WP) quantifies the need for water (for cooling) by computing platforms. A low WP shows that computing platforms have reduced the need for water and indicates better performance than a high WP from the perspective of reducing water footprint. Evaluation is done via performance formulation and stochastic simulation of the WP metric. Analysis shows that using the hybrid computing platform instead of the existing approach that utilizes only water-cooled terrestrial data centres reduces the WP by (4.9"“93) % on average.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Optimization of supercritical-CO extraction and pharmacokinetics in SD rats of alkaloids form Sophora moorcroftiana seed

Optimization of supercritical-CO2 extraction and pharmacokinetics in SD rats of alkaloids form Sophora moorcroftiana. The total alkaloids extracted from the seeds of Sophora moorcroftiana (TAs-SM) have the potential to treat alveolar echinococcosis, a disease included by the WHO in a list of 17 key neglected diseases world-wide. The aims of the current study were first to develop a supercritical fluid extraction (SFE) method for optimizing TAs-SM extraction, and second, to develop an optimized method for evaluating TAs-SM pharmacokinetics in vivo. The Box"“Behnken response surface method was used to optimize the extraction process, and ultra-high liquid chromatography coupled with high resolution electrospray mass spectrometry (UPLC-HR-ESI-MS) was used to determine the pharmacokinetics of TAs-SM in SD rats. The results indicated the following optimal SFE extraction conditions: pressure"‰="‰31Â MPa, temperature"‰="‰70Â Â°C, time"‰="‰162.18Â min. With these parameters, total alkaloids could be extracted from each gram of S. moorcroftiana, with the total content being 68.88Â Î¼g. The linear range of UPLC-HR-ESI-MS is 0.78"“200.00Â ng/ml, R2"‰>"‰0.99, and the sample recovery is 99"“113%. The precision, accuracy, selectivity and stability of the method meet the requirements of US FDA guidelines. To our knowledge this study is the first to establish an SFE method for extracting TAs-SM and the first to employ UPLC-HR-ESI-MS for measuring TAs-SM in rats. These findings provide important contributions for using TAs-SM in further drug development and clinical applications.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Clustering and graph mining techniques for classification of complex structural variations in cancer genomes

For many years, a major question in cancer genomics has been the identification of those variations that can have a functional role in cancer, and distinguish from the majority of genomic changes that have no functional consequences. This is particularly challenging when considering complex chromosomal rearrangements, often composed of multiple DNA breaks, resulting in difficulties in classifying and interpreting them functionally. Despite recent efforts towards classifying structural variants (SVs), more robust statistical frames are needed to better classify these variants and isolate those that derive from specific molecular mechanisms. We present a new statistical approach to analyze SVs patterns from 2392 tumor samples from the Pan-Cancer Analysis of Whole Genomes (PCAWG) Consortium and identify significant recurrence, which can inform relevant mechanisms involved in the biology of tumors. The method is based on recursive KDE clustering of 152,926 SVs, randomization methods, graph mining techniques and statistical measures. The proposed methodology was able not only to identify complex patterns across different cancer types but also to prove them as not random occurrences. Furthermore, a new class of pattern that was not previously described has been identified.
CANCER
Nature.com

How to protect the first ‘CRISPR babies’ prompts ethical debate

Fears of excessive interference cloud proposal for protecting children whose genomes were edited, as He Jiankui’s release from jail looks imminent. You have full access to this article via your institution. Two prominent bioethicists in China are calling on the government to set up a research centre dedicated to...
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy