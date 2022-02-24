Tony Logue resigns as Human Relations Commission director

Lawyer Tony Logue has resigned as director of the Erie County Human Relations Commission .

The resignation, which was made public during a Feb. 17 meeting of the Erie County Council, prompted council members to establish an ad hoc committee to reexamine the commission's future.

The commission, which is composed of nine volunteer members and supported by an 11-member advisory board, falls under County Council, and is tasked to investigate claims of unlawful discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

A director oversees the commission and is supported by an administrative assistant.

Logue, who was appointed director in 2018, declined to comment on his resignation during a phone call Monday with the Erie Times-News.

He highlighted his record of improving the commission from a body initially "in dire straits," to one with a "highly functionable" plan in place.

"When people come to the office, they're able to get some form of relief or at least get into the arena where they'll be able litigate their matters concerning whatever it might be," Logue said. "So I can hold my head high."

Councilman Andre Horton, D-2nd Dist., said he remains a supporter of the commission but that years of what he said is negligent — and in the case of Logue, adversarial — leadership has hampered its progress.

"The agency can use some work," Horton said in an interview with the Erie Times-News on Tuesday. "They haven't measured up to where we'd like to see it."

Controversial pick

Logue's selection as director began with controversy.

In 2018, County Council voted 4-3 to hire Logue, even though a council hiring committee unanimously voted against him and recommended a different candidate.

Logue is hired: Logue hired as Erie County Human Relations Commission director

Controversial choice: County Council hire doesn't pass smell test

Former council members Scott Rastetter, Carol Loll, Carl Anderson and Fiore Leone voted in favor of Logue because he had five years of administrative experience, as the job description called for, the Erie Times-News reported at the time.

Horton, as well as former council members Kyle Foust and Kathy Fatica, served on the three-person hiring committee, and recommended Maria Goellner, a lawyer in the Erie County Public Defender's Office.

All three said their colleagues chose Logue without thoroughly interviewing the other applicants.

"It appears to me that the principles of Hiring 101 were abandoned in favor of a political appointment," Fatica said during a 2018 council meeting.

Foust told the Times-News in 2018 he believed Logue was chosen because of his friendship with Anderson and Leone, which both denied.

He also indicated that Logue was keeping his private law practice instead of becoming a full-time county employee.

A day after Logue was hired, then-Commission Chair Amy Danzer resigned, calling out what she said was the political and partisan environment of the commission.

2018 report: Human Relations Commission chair resigns following director's controversial hiring

This wasn't the commission's first bout with controversy.

Logue's predecessor, lawyer Joseph Aguglia, was fired after 12 years on the job for several work-related infractions, including accusations of falsifying county documents and using county resources for personal benefit.

Aguglia is fired: Letter explains Human Relations Commission head's firing

Horton said Aguglia's tenure led to a backlog of unresolved complaints.

Logue was paid $51,850 annually, as of the 2021 annual budget. He also received health insurance as director and became eligible for full pension benefits post-employment — a 40% or $1,000 a month increase over what he received in pension payments after he first retired from the county in 2010, according to an earlier report from the Erie Times-News.

What's next?

Council members agreed to use Logue's resignation as an opportunity to reassess whether the commission be restructured, eliminated or moved to the Human Resources Department.

The council unanimously approved the formation of an ad hoc committee to explore these options. Horton volunteered to chair the committee.

"It's my hope, as chairman of the ad hoc committee, to reach out to all stakeholders and city representation, and talk about how we want to move forward as a community," Horton said. "We'll then come back with recommendations for the County Council."

Commission Chairperson Mary Jo Campbell said she and her fellow commissioners believe their work should continue and the commission not be dissolved.

She said the commission has reduced much of its backlog — eight complaints are pending — and continues to meet via video conference on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

"Rumor has it that people don't think we're doing what we're supposed to be doing, but we are doing things," she said.

Campbell said the commission's major challenges include commissioners not taking their roles seriously and missing meetings, which causes a lack of a quorum. She also said the commission needs more administrative resources.

The commission's page on the county website is also not up-to-date, with its latest meeting minutes and agendas coming from meetings in 2020.

Campbell said the commission has continued to provide minutes to County Council and will update its web page.

"I look forward to working on the ad hoc committee," she said. "I have high hopes for it because now it's getting a lot of attention that it needs — and that is a good thing."

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com . Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao .

This article originally appeared on Erie Times-News: Tony Logue resigns as Human Relations Commission director