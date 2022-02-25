ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Fargo, ND

Carruthers gets 10 years for robbery that resulted in 6-year-old shot

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
 3 days ago

CJ Carruthers was sentenced to 10 years in prison Thursday for a 2021 robbery that resulted in a 6-year-old being shot in the head.

On March 22, 2021, Carruthers was robbing an alleged drug dealer in West Fargo with Germond Johnson, Jr., according to United States Attorney Nicholas Chase.

Carruthers fired a gun, which struck the robbery victim’s vehicle. The robbery victim shot back, one of those bullets went through a wall of a nearby house and hit a 6-year-old boy while he was lying in his bed.

The 6-year-old survived but had extensive injuries, according to Chase.

Carruthers was also sentenced to three years of supervised release and $62,575.36 in restitution.

Germond pleaded guilty Wednesday to interfering with commerce by threats and violence and conspiracy to commit a Hobbs Act Robbery. His sentencing is set for July 6.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

KX News

Safety advice shared for everyday life

Something as simple as a construction project can turn deadly if workers are not equipped with the right gear. “Frost is slippery, it’s little things like that that people don’t take into account that led to these fatalities in accidents,” said North Dakota Safety Council (NDSC) Consultant John Young. The North Dakota Safety Council is […]
KX News

KX News

