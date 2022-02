Wolves update: Malik Beasley was back at practice for the Timberwolves on Sunday after missing Friday's game because of a non-COVID-19 illness. He is listed as probable on the injury report. The Wolves lost to Cavaliers 123-106 on Dec. 10 at Target Center in a game they once trailed by 33. ... Guard D'Angelo Russell is 20-for-33 from the field in the past two games. ... Guard Patrick Beverley's five-game streak of scoring in double figures ended Friday with a two-point night against Philadelphia.

NBA ・ 13 HOURS AGO