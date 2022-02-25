Overturned semi-truck blocks Turner Turnpike lanes in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A semi-truck overturned and blocked part of Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma City.UPDATE: Oklahoma City child freed from beneath truck, transported to hospital
Oklahoma Highway Patrol was at the scene of the crash. The semi blocked the middle and inside westbound lanes, according to an OHP official.
The official told KFOR the semi overturned east of Interstate 35 where Kilpatrick Turnpike turns into Turner Turnpike.Icy roads lead to close call for Oklahoma Highway Patrol
