Oklahoma City, OK

Overturned semi-truck blocks Turner Turnpike lanes in Oklahoma City

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 3 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY ( KFOR ) – A semi-truck overturned and blocked part of Turner Turnpike in Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol was at the scene of the crash. The semi blocked the middle and inside westbound lanes, according to an OHP official.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uERg7_0eOWZHAh00
An overturned semi-truck on Turner Turnpike.

The official told KFOR the semi overturned east of Interstate 35 where Kilpatrick Turnpike turns into Turner Turnpike.

This is a developing situation. More information will be provided once available.

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

