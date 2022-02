The leaders behind the UAB Collat School of Business’s entrepreneur program are looking to grow it in 2022. The entrepreneurship major and minor programs have grown to an estimated 150 students since the program began in 2020, according to Patrick Murphy, Goodrich endowed chair of entrepreneurship at UAB. The school received a $1 million gift in 2021 to fund student scholarships and program enhancements. Murphy said he expects the program to continue to grow in 2022, launch a $5 million fundraising campaign and recruit additional faculty to accommodate the growth.

COLLEGES ・ 20 DAYS AGO