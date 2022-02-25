ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Local students partake in woman in manufacturing seminar

By Jared Weaver
WTAJ
WTAJ
 3 days ago

DUBOIS, Pa.(WTAJ)– Students from local counties gathered in DuBois for a woman in manufacturing seminar and training session.

Students from schools in Elk, Clearfield and Jefferson counties listened to speakers that work in STEM as well as Penn State students studying engineering. The speakers spoke about studying, entering the field of STEM. There was also a hands-on training session.

“They really don’t get that opportunity to get out to get out into the working world,” Manager of Community Education Center for Elk and Cameron County Amy Goode said.

There was also an online session with aspiring woman engineers from other high schools in Pennsylvania.

WTAJ

