Dave Grohl opens up about hearing problems on Howard Stern radio show

By Chris Cerenelli
WFMJ.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article"My left ear is kind of worse than my right ear because of my snare drum and monitors when I play the drums," says Valley native and Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Dave Grohl. As they have for so many other musicians, the years have taken their toll on Grohl's...

www.wfmj.com

It's a side effect that often comes with the job. Many musicians will have at least some form of hearing loss if they have continued to perform concerts over a long period. During a chat with SiriusXM host Howard Stern for the Howard Stern Show, Dave Grohl detailed the extent of his hearing loss, but also revealed some of the specifics that have allowed him to continue doing his job.
