29th San Diego Latino Film Festival kicks off next month

Author, podcaster, and journalist Mark Oppenheimer to keynote. – Last February in San Luis Obispo, one of Cal Poly’s fraternity houses, Alpha Epsilon Pi, was vandalized. Swastikas defaced the fraternity and the community felt the pain of antisemitism. In response, AEPi and the community raised funds to promote education and awareness for Holocaust education, as well as to support this year’s Jewish Festival of Learning. The Jewish Community Center-Federation of San Luis Obispo, along with San Luis Obispo Hillel and Alpha Epsilon Pi, will host the festival at Cal Poly from Thursday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, for a three-day conference that brings its audience on a journey from the “Axis of Hate to the Nexus of Love.”

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO