ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

29th San Diego Latino Film Festival kicks off next month

CBS 8
CBS 8
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Next month, the popcorn will be popped, the red carpet will be rolled out and once again lovers of Latino cinema will be able to watch an array of movies in the comfy confines of a theater. Starting March 10 at the AMC...

www.cbs8.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Bakersfield Now

Black History Month Film Festival at Kern Libraries

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Kern County Library is organizing a film festival in honor of Black History Month. The festival focuses on documentary films from "POV" (short for point of view), television's longest-running showcase for independent nonfiction films that debuts films each year on PBS. All screenings are free...
KERN COUNTY, CA
Beloit Daily News

Beloit International Film Festival kicks off this week.

BELOIT—Films will be showing at seven downtown Beloit venues, offering a wide selection of drama, documentaries, horror and other genres during the 17th Annual Beloit International Film Festival. The film festival, commonly called BIFF, will run from Feb. 25 through March 6. BIFF Executive Director Greg Gerard, said ticket...
BELOIT, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
San Diego, CA
Society
WMBB

St. Andrews Mardi Gras kicks off weekend festivities

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — One of the biggest events in the Panhandle is well-underway with several thousand people turning out for the first night of St. Andrews Mardi Gras. This is the 25th anniversary of the parade, which is now run by the Krewe of St. Andrews. The weekend kicked off on Friday with […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chiquis Rivera
Paso Robles Daily News

Second annual ‘Jewish Festival of Learning’ kicks off Thursday

Author, podcaster, and journalist Mark Oppenheimer to keynote. – Last February in San Luis Obispo, one of Cal Poly’s fraternity houses, Alpha Epsilon Pi, was vandalized. Swastikas defaced the fraternity and the community felt the pain of antisemitism. In response, AEPi and the community raised funds to promote education and awareness for Holocaust education, as well as to support this year’s Jewish Festival of Learning. The Jewish Community Center-Federation of San Luis Obispo, along with San Luis Obispo Hillel and Alpha Epsilon Pi, will host the festival at Cal Poly from Thursday, Feb. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, for a three-day conference that brings its audience on a journey from the “Axis of Hate to the Nexus of Love.”
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Laramie Live

Laramie Kicking Off International Flavor Festival This March

Downtown Laramie is proud to announce its newest event, the 1st Annual International Flavor Festival, from March 28 to April 3. In this week-long festival, local restaurants will infuse a menu item with flavors that represent our international Laramie community. This will be done through collaborations, international flavors. and conversations,
LARAMIE, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Documentary Film#Latino#News 8#Downsizing Serna#American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
CBS 8

San Diego author writes inspiring book about Jorge Cantu

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Some stories are so powerful you must write it all down. A blind man living in Chula Vista wants to inspire others living with vision impairment. In this Zevely Zone, I share a story of triumph and forgiveness. We met Jorge Cantu inside his apartment....
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

San Diego local news

 https://www.cbs8.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy