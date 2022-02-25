Shred-a-Thon

Russian and Ukrainian officials sat down for talks on Monday even as fighting raged around key cities and Russian President Vladimir Putin confronted the fallout from an invasion that has rallied the West behind his neighbor and against Moscow. Ukraine said that it would push for an immediate ceasefire and...
Ukraine was holding talks with Russia on Monday, even as Russian President Vladimir Putin put his nuclear forces on high alert. Also, CBS News reports from the Ukraine-Poland border, where refugees are telling their stories. All that and all that matters in today’s Eye Opener.
MOSCOW (AP) — Ordinary Russians faced the prospect of higher prices and crimped foreign travel as Western sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine sent the ruble plummeting, leading uneasy people to line up at banks and ATMs on Monday in a country that has seen more than one currency disaster in the post-Soviet era.
A new report from a United Nations climate panel is warning of deadly impacts of climate change both now and in the future — finding that those impacts are currently worse than scientists had believed they would be. The report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) warned...
WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden's Supreme Court pick, Ketanji Brown Jackson, has begun preparing for a high-stakes confirmation battle to become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court. Biden's choice, announced Friday, was met with effusive praise by Democratic leaders and progressives. The decision faced pushback from conservative...
Attendees at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando selected former President Donald Trump as their favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, with 59% of voters selecting Trump in the annual gathering's straw poll. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis trailed Trump by more than 30 points, winning 28% of...
The Supreme Court is set to hear oral arguments Monday in a case that could limit the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) ability to regulate climate change. At issue in the case is the extent to which the agency can pursue climate regulations that have broad impacts on areas such as the power sector.
New York Governor Kathy Hochul said Sunday that the statewide school mask mandate will end Wednesday. Shortly afterward, New York City Mayor Eric Adams said the vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and theaters could end as soon as March 7. The governor's office said the decision to end the mask...
Feb 27 (Reuters) - European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two. Aeroflot said it would cancel all...
