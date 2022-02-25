What this new law means for renting a car in California

Conventional rental car companies joined together to rewrite California law. (SOPA Images/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Gett)

An industry that was particularly hammered by COVID-19 and the drastic dip in travel successfully lobbied the California Legislature to adjust the law and slip in a subtle provision that could result in substantial fees for unsuspecting consumers.

Already in effect, the new law allows rental car companies to slap on a fee if an unauthorized driver, meaning someone who was not previously authorized in the rental agreement, is caught driving the vehicle.

There are exceptions to the penalty, such as if the unauthorized driver is the renter’s spouse, child, legal guardian, sibling, parent, grandparent, employer or co-worker. However, letting a friend drive your rental car has just become a liability and can trigger fees, depending on the company, that range between $13 and $15 per day for each additional driver. There is a cap, and a rental company can only charge up to twice the amount of the authorized driver fee.

This adjustment to the law was included in a bill that claims to modernize the state’s rental car industry. Another modification was to raise the cap on damage waivers to $25 a day for most smaller vehicles.

The rental car industry, stifled by unprecedented revenue losses caused by the pandemic, capitalized on an opportunity to modify the state law in anticipation of tourism’s gradual return. An effort put forth by the American Car Rental Association, Avis, Enterprise and Hertz, alongside the California Travel Association and the state’s Teamsters union, produced Assembly Bill 901.

The bill was introduced in 2021 by Assemblymember Lisa Calderon, a Democrat representing California’s 57th state Assembly district, which encompasses portions of the San Gabriel Valley and Gateway Cities regions. The bill was approved by Gov. Gavin Newsom in September 2021 and came into effect on Jan. 1.

In a statement to Auto Rental News in October 2021, Sharon Faulkner, executive director of the American Car Rental Association, said, “This is a great example of what can be accomplished when ACRA members band together to seek a common legislative goal.”