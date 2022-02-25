ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Palm Springs to remove its COVID restrictions, realign with CA guidance starting Monday

By Jesus Reyes
 3 days ago
Palm Springs will remove its coronavirus restrictions and align with state guidance starting Monday, Feb. 28.

Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton made the announcement during Thursday's city council meeting.

Starting on Feb. 28, Palm Springs will no longer require masks indoors or proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests in bars and restaurants.

Clifton was given the authority to decide when to remove the city's restrictions, two weeks ago. The decision would be made after two consecutive weeks of declining cases, which the city has done.

“I am pleased to report that our COVID-19 case rate in Palm Springs is now lower than the county and state average,” Clifton said. “Due to this recent data, case numbers in Palm Springs are expected to decrease even more in the coming week -- and we feel confident that local restrictions can now be lifted."

Palm Springs has typically had some of the strongest COVID-19 restrictions among Coachella Valley cities. In the past, Palm Springs has gone above some the state requirements, such as vaccination requirements and outdoor mask mandates.

Currently, the state does not have a mask mandate for vaccinated individuals.

The city has the fourth most cases and third most deaths among the seven valley cities, however, its numbers held steady since last fall. This data also doesn't account for the population.

According to a presentation during Thursday's city council meeting, Palm Springs is reporting 19 cases per 100K per day, below the state and county case rate, which is around 19.

"All of the city data appears to be at a similar place to where we were in early October," said Daniel DeSelms, the city's Emergency Management Coordinator.

Masks continue to be required indoors at City Hall and in all other City facilities until Cal/OSHA requires otherwise, city officials added.

