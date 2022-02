When I have an opportunity to travel, I really don’t spend a lot of time in one place. I like to see a lot and end up cramming several places into a short time period. There’s really only about a half dozen trips I’ve taken in my life where I’ve stayed in one place for about a week or more. Most trips I’ve taken since I started travel writing over 20 years ago have been in the two- to five-day range, and even in that span, I might jump from place to place or plan it out to visit two or more places in one trip.

