Get To Know: rising Korean New Zealand rapper Taebz

By Conor Lochrie
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRising Korean New Zealand rapper Taebz has continued his strong run in 2021 in the new year with the atmospheric single ‘Shadows’. The emerging hip hop artist’s latest is achingly cool and woozy. Taebz hazily unloads laidback verses, his silky vocals slipping easily over the downtempo...

