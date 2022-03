A notebook containing Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for Hey Jude has gone on display after it was donated to a museum by a former Hollyoaks actress.The notebook, which belonged to the Fab Four’s bodyguard and PA Mal Evans, was compiled between 1967 and 1968 and also includes a part-lyric for Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, recording notes by George Harrison for All You Need Is Love and lyrics for a number of other songs.It belongs to former soapstar Davinia Taylor, who was given the notebook for her 21st birthday by her father Alan Murphy, a businessman who made millions...

