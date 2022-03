At 10:25 a.m. Feb. 22, a Solon man, 72, went to the police station to report that his adult son, who does not live in the same house, had assaulted him Feb. 11. The man said that, as the two argued, his son punched him in the face. During the argument, his granddaughter, 17, of Twinsburg, reportedly kicked him.

SOLON, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO