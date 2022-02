No one ever accused comic writer Donny Cates of doing anything small and his new run on the Hulk proves that he's willing to swing for the fences. To summarize, like each issue does, Bruce Banner has somehow been able to segment his mind into a few different "parts," with the Hulk's body acting as a starship, which is piloted by Banner within the mind of the Avenger, and the Hulk's rage fueling the entire thing by battling bad guys within deep levels of his psyche. This creation of "Starship Hulk" has sent him down a wild path and has now brought him to a deadly alternate universe.

