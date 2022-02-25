ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
VIDEO: Michelle Grattan on a week that shook the world

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
 3 days ago

University of Canberra Professorial Fellow Michelle Grattan and Senior Research Fellow at the Centre for Change Governance Dr Lain Dare discuss the week in politics.

They talk about the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces, the immense uncertainty this has created, and the west’s response with rounds of sanctions.

They also canvass the government’s announcement a RAAF plane was targeted with a laser attack by a Chinese naval vessel that was sailing through Australia’s exclusive economic zone.

Meanwhile at home, as the election approaches, Anthony Albanese is on a charm offensive, featuring in an Australian Women’s Weekly interview with his partner, Jodie Haydon.

Michelle Grattan does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organisation that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

This article is from The Conversation AU, which brings news and analysis from academic experts directly to the public.

