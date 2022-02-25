Clarksburg man arrested in connection to murder in town

CLARKSBURG, Mass. ( WWLP ) – State police arrested a 36-year-old Clarksburg man in connection to a murder.

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Berkshire County District Attorney, Lewiston, N.Y. Police arrested William Gingerich, of Clarksburg, Thursday evening on an arrest warrant secured by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. Gingerich is being charged with the murder of 71-year-old Bernardi of Clarksburg.

Clarksburg and North Adams Police were called to a Middle Road address on Wednesday morning for a wellbeing check and found Bernardi dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and ruled that the manner of death was a homicide.

The State Police and District Attorney’s Office are looking to take Gingerich back to Massachusetts to be arraigned in the Northern Berkshire District Court on single counts of murder and kidnapping.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the Bernardi family and wish them the best in this difficult time, and I thank State Police, Clarksburg Police, and North Adams Police for their investigation into this tragedy,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released as of this time by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

