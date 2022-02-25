ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, MA

Clarksburg man arrested in connection to murder in town

By Waleed Azad
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DVAOi_0eOWUoZP00

CLARKSBURG, Mass. ( WWLP ) – State police arrested a 36-year-old Clarksburg man in connection to a murder.

Two members of Knox Street Gang arrested after weeks-long heroin investigation in Springfield

According to the news release sent to 22News by the Berkshire County District Attorney, Lewiston, N.Y. Police arrested William Gingerich, of Clarksburg, Thursday evening on an arrest warrant secured by the State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office. Gingerich is being charged with the murder of 71-year-old Bernardi of Clarksburg.

Clarksburg and North Adams Police were called to a Middle Road address on Wednesday morning for a wellbeing check and found Bernardi dead. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner took custody of the body and ruled that the manner of death was a homicide.

The State Police and District Attorney’s Office are looking to take Gingerich back to Massachusetts to be arraigned in the Northern Berkshire District Court on single counts of murder and kidnapping.

“I send my heartfelt condolences to the Bernardi family and wish them the best in this difficult time, and I thank State Police, Clarksburg Police, and North Adams Police for their investigation into this tragedy,” District Attorney Andrea Harrington said

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit’s investigation is ongoing. No further details have been released as of this time by the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Clarksburg, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Clarksburg, MA
County
Berkshire County, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Springfield, MA
Berkshire County, MA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Lewiston#Knox Street Gang#Berkshire District Court#Clarksburg Police
WWLP

West Virginia School for the deaf and blind caught ablaze

ROMNEY, W.Va. (WDVM) — At around 6:00 a.m. Saturday, a fire broke out at the Administration Building on the campus of the West Virginia School for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney, West Virginia. According to the West Virginia Department of Education, the building was unoccupied and no injuries were reported. In a news […]
ROMNEY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WWLP

WWLP

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy