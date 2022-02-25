Snowfall: Season Five Ratings

Snowfall has been one of the highest-rated shows on FX but how much longer can the show go on? Is there more story to tell? Will Snowfall be cancelled or renewed for season six? Stay tuned. A crime drama series, the Snowfall TV show stars Damson Idris, Carter Hudson,...
Click here to read the full article. Damson Idris reflected on his early days working on FX’s Snowfall, and the words of inspiration he received from series creator John Singleton. Singleton died in 2019 at the age of 51.
“In essence, that symbol implanted in me was to just be truthful,” Idris said during the show’s CTAM panel on Thursday. “To just stay true to the story, true to the people of the times, and really respect this time. We often talk about the bad that came out of this time, but there’s so much good that came out of it...
"What he says goes," says the actor on his idol's viral interviews about him. Tonight, the FX drama Snowfall returns for a fifth season and leading man Damson Idris assures us we’re in for a “whirlwind” of a time. Picking up 15 months after where season 4 left off, audiences will watch Idris’s character, Franklin Saint, navigate a number of new realities.
NEW YORK -- "Snowfall" on FX is back for season 5, and it picks up in the summer of 1986. Back then, the sudden and tragic death of basketball star Len Bias makes the rock cocaine epidemic front-page news and becomes the target of both Democrat and Republican lawmakers. Law...
Snowfall star Damson Idris has spoken on what's to come for his character Franklin Saint in season 5 of the show. The FX drama kicked off its fifth outing last night (February 23) with a double episode, with the Saint now holding a huge fortune while also on the cusp of fatherhood.
Season 5 of the hit crime drama Snowfall is hitting the small screen on February 23, where Franklin Saint's journey into the world of crack cocaine distribution will continue. Created by Dave Andron, Eric Amadio, and the late great John Singleton, Snowfall has seen some tremendous success in its nearly five-year run, with both critics and general audiences praising the show's authentic depiction of 1980s Los Angeles as well as the gripping performance from Damson Idris as Saint himself. In case you're prepping to take a nose dive into the neon-laced City of Angels, here's everything you need to know before watching Season 5.
For the season five premiere of Snowfall, CassiusLife explores how the show's inclusion of college basketball star Len Bias's real death in 1986 is setting the stage for the crack epidemic to be exposed in the show similar to how it was in real-life.
FX’s hit crime drama series “Snowfall” is back for another season following the explosive end of season 4 and actress Angela Lewis is dishing on the season 5 plot. Carrying on the legacy and vision of the late Academy Award-nominated writer and director John Singleton, “Snowfall” follows the story of Franklin Saint, the leader of a family-run drug operation.
Click here to read the full article. The following contains spoilers from Snowfall‘s Feb. 23 season premiere.
The Franklin Saint that fans saw in Snowfall‘s two-part Season 5 opener this week is the one star Damson Idris, the man behind the character, has always wanted to play.
“Jumping ahead 15 months was incredibly smart of the writers,” Idris tells TVLine. “We’ve seen Franklin grinding and being this kind of young, entrepreneurial figure in the drug game. But now it’s 1986 and he’s fully at the top of his empire, so the only way to go is down. That’s going to be...
Season 4 of the crime drama Snowfall saw Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) confront Melody Wright (Reign Edwards) after she shoots him and leaves him for dead in the previous season finale. Though many fans thought the powerful drug lord was about to kill his former crush, he slowly lowers his cane and walks away. At this moment, audiences realize that Franklin has been lulling his enemies under the false pretense that he was injured.
The FX drama series Snowfall has had social media in a chokehold since Season 1 first premiered on July 5, 2017. Centered around Franklin Saint (Damson Idris), a young Compton coke dealer with big dreams of becoming a drug kingpin, the series is set against the backdrop of the 1980s crack epidemic and highlights its lingering effects on the culture.
