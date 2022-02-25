Plans emerging for MacMurray College alumni weekend

As the MacMurray College community prepares to gather in Jacksonville for the first time since the college closed in May 2020, MacMurray Foundation and Alumni Association has released a schedule of activities for the June 17-18 event. ( <p>Greg Olson | Journal-Courier</p> )

As the MacMurray College community prepares to gather in Jacksonville for the first time since the college closed in May 2020, MacMurray Foundation and Alumni Association has released a schedule of activities for the June 17-18 event.

Highlights of the MacFam Gathering include a reunion gathering of the classes of 1970, 1971 and 1972. Two of these classes missed their 50-year reunion because of pandemic restrictions that prevented getting together, so a celebration of all three classes will be hosted. A opening reception will be at Waters Edge Winery on June 17. Members will also be recognized during an alumni dinner.

A celebration and acknowledgement of the college will take place at 4 p.m. June 18 in the former Annie Merner Chapel. The ceremony, “Hail to MacMurray, A Fond Farewell,” will feature the world-renowned chapel organ, members of the previous college choir and more. The organ will also be part of the afternoon in which multiple organists from MacMurray’s music program and friends will be playing from noon to 3 p.m.

MacMurray Hall at the Jacksonville Area Museum will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. with historic and important items not on general display available for viewing. MacMurray Hall will also host a special reception for scholarship recipients on June 18.

The weekend will begin with a golf scramble June 17 at K’s Creek Golf Club. Activities and games are planned for Rutledge Lawn on June 18, with food and beer trucks also on site.

A reservation-only breakfast and alumni dinner are planned for June 18. The evening dinner will include several awards and recognitions.

A complete schedule and registration information is available at MacAlumFoundation.org .