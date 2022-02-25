College Basketball Scores

March is still a couple days away, but the madness arrived early in college basketball Saturday as seven top-10 teams from the AP Top 25, including each of the top six, lost. No. 4 Purdue fell first, but No. 6 Kentucky and No. 3 Auburn soon followed in an afternoon that highlighted how fluid the NCAA Tournament seeding scenarios remain with just over two weeks to go until Selection Sunday. By mid-evening, No. 2 Arizona, No. 5 Kansas and No. 9 Texas Tech were also among the fallen. Then, in the late night window, No. 1 Gonzaga suffered its first loss since Dec. 4 at St. Mary's.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO