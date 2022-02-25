ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

College Basketball Scores

 3 days ago

This story is from ESPN.com's automated news wire.

Bacot has 28 points, 18 boards as UNC rolls past NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. -- — Armando Bacot scored 28 points and grabbed 18 rebounds for his 22nd double-double this season to lead North Carolina to an 84-74 victory over North Carolina State on Saturday. Bacot was 11-of-13 shooting and blocked five shots for the Tar Heels (21-8, 13-5 Atlantic Coast...
McDonough County Voice

Western women fall in road finale

DENVER, Colo. — The Western Illinois women (14-13 overall, 5-11 in the Summit League) fell in their final regular season road contest on Saturday, losing to Denver 77-55.  Denver made five of its first six from three and shot 8-12 from the floor in the first period, grabbing a 24-14 lead after one....
DENVER, CO
NHL wagering: Is scoring finally normalizing?

Defense had no home in the Toronto Maple Leafs' 10-7 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday night. The teams cleared the 6.5-goal total at 9:19 of the second period. By the final buzzer, they had cleared it by 10.5 goals. We've seen plenty of contests this season end...
There Might Be 1 School Emerging For Arch Manning

Where is five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning going to end up?. Manning, the five-star nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning, has been extremely patient in his recruitment. He’s not expected to make a decision anytime soon. However, based on his visit schedule, one school might be emerging. Manning will...
The Daily Telegram

Daily Telegram Athlete of the Week: Feb. 21-26

A third team state title was earned by a Lenawee County school this season as Hudson wrestling claimed its ninth team state title. The postseason is underway for most sports while girls basketball's regular season finished its final week while the boys moved a week closer. Here are the nominees...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
NBA mailbag: The stretch run could be full of Phoenix Suns turnovers -- a historic Chris Paul stat is to blame

How much might the Phoenix Suns miss Chris Paul's sure-handed play while he's sidelined by an avulsion fracture to his right thumb?. When CP3 arrived in the Valley of the Sun last season, one of the most predictable improvements was to Phoenix's turnover rate. Near league average in that category in 2019-20, the Suns jumped into the league's top five en route to the NBA Finals last season.
College basketball scores, winners and losers: Purdue, Kentucky, Auburn fall as Big Ten, SEC races heat up

March is still a couple days away, but the madness arrived early in college basketball Saturday as seven top-10 teams from the AP Top 25, including each of the top six, lost. No. 4 Purdue fell first, but No. 6 Kentucky and No. 3 Auburn soon followed in an afternoon that highlighted how fluid the NCAA Tournament seeding scenarios remain with just over two weeks to go until Selection Sunday. By mid-evening, No. 2 Arizona, No. 5 Kansas and No. 9 Texas Tech were also among the fallen. Then, in the late night window, No. 1 Gonzaga suffered its first loss since Dec. 4 at St. Mary's.
Miguel Angel Jimenez, 58, notches second hole-in-one of tournament, wins Cologuard Classic in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. -- Miguel Angel Jimenez had his second hole-in-one of the tournament and closed with a 7-under 65 on Sunday to win the Cologuard Classic. Jimenez started the final round with a two-shot lead and got off to a birdie-eagle start at Tucson National. Reigning Charles Schwab Cup champion Bernhard Langer cut the lead to three with a birdie on the par-5 12th, but Jimenez followed with one of his own in the group behind.
TUCSON, AZ
As Georgetown men's basketball struggles, optimistic coach Patrick Ewing still 'hoping that I'll be back'

WASHINGTON -- The Georgetown men's basketball team hit a new low point Sunday, losing 86-77 to No. 21 UConn for its school-record 18th straight defeat. With the loss, the Hoyas clinched their first last-place finish in the Big East since the league began in the 1979-80 season, and they are now closing in on both a school record for losses and the record for conference losses in a season.
GEORGETOWN, DC

