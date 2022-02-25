ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Artificial intelligence to help farmers see cloud-covered fields

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Cornish start-up has developed a technique using artificial intelligence to predict what the surface of the UK looks like under gloomy skies. The satellite technology is being targeted at the agricultural sector to help farmers better manage their crops. Cloud too often prevents them from seeing the ground...

www.bbc.com

