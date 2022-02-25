ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colin Farrell reveals more about The Penguin spin-off series for HBO Max... after saying he 'fought valiantly' to smoke a cigar in The Batman

By Mark Mcgreal, Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Colin Farrell teased more information about his upcoming spin-off series The Penguin.

The actor, 45, discussed the series during an interview with Entertainment Tonight in anticipation of The Batman.

The Penguin will focus on the eponymous Batman rogue, also known as Oswald Cobblepot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lk663_0eOWSexP00
Discussing a new series: Colin Farrell teased more information about his upcoming spin-off series The Penguin (pictured 2019)

During the interview, Farrell said the series, which was announced late last year, is very early in the development process.

'We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off I think,' the star said. 'I think it'll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film We'll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he's beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist.'

The Saving Mr. Banks star couldn't reveal many details about the story or the plot, but he did share his special affinity for the character.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jdJND_0eOWSexP00
Farrell's new character: The Penguin will focus on the eponymous Batman rogue, also known as Oswald Cobblepot (pictured in character)

'It's a lovely, lovely character, and explores vulnerabilities,' he said. 'His violence is apparent, his propensity for violence and his ability to use it as a tool is apparent, but to see we all have soft spots. Every single person. And to be able to find that location, dig around it would be fun.'

Farrell's interview with Entertainment Tonight came just days after he revealed he wanted to show The Penguin's smoking habit in The Batman, but the studio shot it down.

In a new interview for Jake's Takes, the Irish actor revealed he made a case for Penguin to appear with his typical top hat, monocle, and cigarette.

'I fought valiantly for a cigar,' he said, but ultimately the studio ruled against it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14vW6M_0eOWSexP00
Classic look: The Irish actor revealed he made a case for Penguin to appear with his typical top hat, monocle, and cigarette (Burgess Meredith pictured from 1960s Batman television show)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LBpUD_0eOWSexP00
Not buying it: Farrell said he didn't believe 'a bunch of 12-year-olds are going to start smoking Cuban cigars because [the Penguin is smoking cigars in a movie]' (pictured 2019)

'Big studios make big decisions around such things as the presence of cigarettes in films,' he explained.

He continued, 'I fought valiantly for a cigar. At one stage I said, 'I can have it unlit! Just let me have it unlit.''

'They were like, 'No.' [As if] a bunch of 12-year-olds are going to start smoking Cuban cigars because [the Penguin is smoking cigars in a movie],' Farrell remarked.

The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, and co-starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano, is set for a theatrical release on March 4.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ur1sh_0eOWSexP00
New film coming soon: The Batman, directed by Matt Reeves, and co-starring Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz and Paul Dano, is set for a theatrical release on March 4 (Pattinson and Kravitz pictured)

IN THIS ARTICLE
