El Paso, TX

Keonte Kennedy nearing return to UTEP lineup

By Andy Morgan
 3 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — After being sidelined the past two months with a foot injury, UTEP sophomore guard Keonte Kennedy made his return to the practice floor inside the Don Haskins Center on Thursday.

“It felt really good to be back out there, and to finally be back out there on the court,” said Kennedy. “There’s no pain, so I’m just trying to fit back in there and getting in shape.”

There is optimism amongst the coaching staff that Kennedy, who was UTEP’s third-leading scorer before suffering his injury, could be available for the Miners’ home game against UAB on Saturday.

“I’m excited for him,” said UTEP head coach Joe Golding. “I think he’s going to have a chance to finish this year on the floor, and that’s a credit to our trainer, Andrew [Ure}, and that’s a credit to Keonte [Kennedy} working hard behind the scenes.”

Kennedy last played in a game on Dec. 22 in the Miners’ loss to Bradley in the Don Haskins Sun Bowl Invitational. In 12 games this season, Kennedy is averaging 13.3 points, and 5.9 rebounds per game. He would provide a huge lift to UTEP (16-11, 9-6 C-USA) who finds themselves in fourth place in Conference USA’s West Division with three games remaining in the regular season.

“If we can get him right in practice, see him in practice and make sure that he’s healthy, then I know he can do it in a game,” said Golding. “We’ve had to form our team without him, but we are obviously extremely excited to have him back. We have the opportunity to put him back in there, and he knows what he does well.”

For Kennedy, the biggest hurdle he will have to get over before logging his first minutes in two months is being basketball ready.

“I’m working on my conditioning,” said Kennedy. “That’s the biggest part, and I’ve been working on my strength through rehabbing. Really, it’s just getting back in shape.”

UTEP will close out the regular season against UAB on Saturday, Rice next Thursday, and North Texas next Saturday. All three games will be played at home at the Don Haskins Center.

KTSM

