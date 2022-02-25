Mount Carmel students raise money for upcoming Polar Plunge
CHICAGO — Mount Carmel High School students helped raise money for the upcoming 22nd Annual Polar Plunge on Thursday, with faculty members taking a dip in the dunk tank for a good cause.
The 22nd Annual Polar Plunge is scheduled for Sunday, March 6 at North Avenue Beach. The event helps with raising funds for Special Olympics Chicago.
Proceeds from the Polar Plunge help fund more than 60 percent of the costs for year-round programming and activities for Special Olympics athletes.
More information can be found here.
