Chicago, IL

Juvenile charged in May shooting of 25-year-old man on North Side

WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

CHICAGO A 14-year-old boy is charged with the May 2021 shooting of a 25-year-old man on Chicago’s North Side.

The teen faces one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm.

Police said on May 2, just after 4 a.m. in the 2100 block of North Hamlin Avenue, a man was found lying in the hallway steps of an apartment building in Logan Square . He has been shot in the head and abdomen and transported in critical condition to Illinois Masonic Hospital.

The victim and a witness told police that an unknown man entered the complex, shot him and fled the scene.

The juvenile was taken into custody Thursday and is due in court Friday.

