Search warrant by Kern County Sheriff’s Office leads to drug bust

Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports a drug bust after searching a house on California Avenue.

They had a search warrant for the residency after an investigation into narcotics sales.

During the search, deputies found around 3,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, ammunition, two handguns, three rifles, and over $23,000.

Jonathan Arevalo was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility for narcotic and weapon related charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or their secret witness line at (661) 322-4040.