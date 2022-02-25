ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Search warrant by Kern County Sheriff’s Office leads to drug bust

By Muska Olumi, 23ABC
KERO 23 ABC News
KERO 23 ABC News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hieiT_0eOWSMGR00

Kern County Sheriff’s Office reports a drug bust after searching a house on California Avenue.

They had a search warrant for the residency after an investigation into narcotics sales.

During the search, deputies found around 3,000 fentanyl pills, marijuana, ammunition, two handguns, three rifles, and over $23,000.

Jonathan Arevalo was booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility for narcotic and weapon related charges.

Anyone with information is urged to call KCSO at (661) 861-3110 or their secret witness line at (661) 322-4040.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kern County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
County
Kern County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana
KERO 23 ABC News

MISSING: Marta Alicia-Mendez, 73

The Bakersfield Police Department seeks help finding a woman who might be at-risk and went missing Feb. 23rd. Marta Alicia-Mendez was last seen at about 4 p.m. Feb. 23rd, 2022, in the 3800 block of Stokes Avenue. Alicia-Mendez may be at-risk due to an undiagnosed cognitive issue.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KERO 23 ABC News

KERO 23 ABC News

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Kern County, California news and weather from KERO 23 ABC News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy