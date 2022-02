MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. — Indiana had several goals for Sunday in its road game at Minnesota, but there was only one that really truly mattered. The Hoosiers did just that, winning 84-79 at Williams Arena to go to 18-10 on the season and back to ,500 in the Big Ten at 9-9. Thanks to two wins in four days after a five-game losing streak, Indiana is right back in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid.

