Environment

Winter weather closings & delays across the Midstate

By Ben Schad
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13WDIw_0eOWRVzx00

(WHTM) — With severe winter weather expected to hit the region overnight, many schools and organizations are operating under delays or closing altogether for Friday.

As of 9:20 a.m. on Feb. 25, there are 160 closings or delays in the area.

You can see all closings, delays, and early dismissals by clicking here . You can also visit our weather page for your most accurate local forecast.

